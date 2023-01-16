ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

13WMAZ

'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course

MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pro-lifers gathered in Macon for a march of life

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "We are here and stand ready and willing to help serve you. You are not alone", says a mother of 3. Middle Georgia pro-lifers gathered in downtown macon today to celebrate Roe vs Wade being overturned last year. The march is hosted by the Kolbe center, which...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

A Brook Haven Lounge in Downtown Macon announces closure

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Brooke Haven Lounge in downtown Macon has announced that it will be closing. In a social media post, the Lounge states that “at this time our family has decided to pursue some other opportunities and we will be closing”. They then go on to wishing their patrons and all other businesses downtown nothing but much success.
MACON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and Georgia residents, Dr. Vernard Hodges, and Dr. Terrence Ferguson opened Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital opened in 1999 in a 1,000 square feet leasehold on Highway 96 in Bonaire, Georgia. The post Black-owned business profile: Critter Fixers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
BONAIRE, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb welcomes new fire training academy

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County now has a new training academy and Macon-Bibb leaders tell me it could make all the difference in a life or death situation. Macon-Bibb County's new fire training academy opened its doors this morning although construction for the site began last year. The total...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The Salvation Army disaster relief continues in Georgia

The Salvation Army continues its disaster relief response in the Georgia counties of Henry, Meriweather, Troup, and Spalding following destructive tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the west-central part of Georgia on January 12. Since the tornadoes struck, The Salvation Army has continually worked with local and state agencies to assess...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Boil advisory in effect for Jones County

UPDATE (1-20-2023 5:10 P.M.) -- The advisory has been lifted, according to Water Superintendent Brandon Stark. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A boil water advisory is in effect in Jones County due to repairs being made on a water main leak and loss of pressure. The advisory is a precautionary...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins emergency employees get retention bonuses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins has fulfilled part of a promise to police and fire employees. We've been following this story for several months. Back in July, council approved $4,000 recruitment and retention bonuses. These officers received a third of their payment. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Fort Valley Police: "Look for disgusting house on Montrose Street"

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Fort Valley Police Department is advising residents to be wary of a "disgusting" house on Montrose Street. In a Facebook post, the FVPD advises that people who live nearby use proper precautions in protecting themselves, going on to say that the house will be cleaned up by the City of Fort Valley Public Works, assisting with a code enforcement operation.
FORT VALLEY, GA

