MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Brooke Haven Lounge in downtown Macon has announced that it will be closing. In a social media post, the Lounge states that “at this time our family has decided to pursue some other opportunities and we will be closing”. They then go on to wishing their patrons and all other businesses downtown nothing but much success.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO