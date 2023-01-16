Read full article on original website
Potentially rabid fox spotted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another potentially rabid fox sighting in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Whole Health Department says the fox attempted to bite someone in the 500 block of University Avenue around 1:40 pm Friday. The person was able to kick the fox away. Officials say the animal disappeared into nearby woods and could be in the Fall Creek area. The Ithaca Police Department and Animal Control have been notified. If the fox is seen, avoid contact and call 911. If you or your pet may have come into contact with the fox, called the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688. A rabid fox was spotted and captured in the same area Sunday.
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
Ithaca looks to beautify its Inlet Valley
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to spruce up its Inlet Valley. Officials might change the Town Code, which would set regulations for how buildings should appear. Senior Planner Dan Tasman says metal structures would be discouraged. Brightly painted buildings would also be frowned upon. The...
Cornell to host potluck dinner
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, learn about fossils and enjoy free food. Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a potluck dinner called Rocks and Rolls. People are encouraged to bring a dish or non-alcoholic drink to share. The event starts at 5 PM. Click here to register.
Ex-Ithaca school aide starts jail sentence
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former teacher’s aide in Ithaca is now behind bars. 14850.com reports Austin Kuczek began his six-month sentence Tuesday in the Tompkins County Jail. In March 2022, Kuczek was charged with sending inappropriate pictures to people under the age of 17. At the time,...
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Advocacy Center of Tompkins County looking for new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Advocacy Center of Tompkins County is searching for a new executive director. Current executive director Heather Campbell will resign her position, effective February 1st, 2023. She has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined the Advocacy Center in 1997 as a domestic violence advocate. She was promoted to education director in 2001 and has served as executive director since 2013.
Tompkins County strives for fair wages
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to properly pay its employees. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says the goal is to offer fair and attractive wages. She adds the county strives to be an “employer of choice.”. A compensation study is underway.
Nominees being accepted for annual Environmental Conservation Award in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Town of Ithaca’s Conservation Board is accepting nominees for the 20th annual Richard B. Fischer Environmental Conservation Award. The Board has been honoring a different individual or group that have improved or conserved Ithaca’s natural environment since 2003 in honor of the late Dr. Richard Fischer, an environmental conservation advocate and educator at Cornell University. Click here to see past awardees and learn about eligibility and requirements. Nominations can be made in writing and addressed to the Conservation Board, 215 North Tioga Street, Town of Ithaca, Ithaca, NY, 14850. They can additionally be sent by email to Senior Planner Michael Smith (msmith@town.ithaca.ny.us). All nominations must be received by February 28th.
Owego DRI win means multiple projects in the works
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The village of Owego has multiple projects in the works, thanks to winning a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award several years ago. Mayor Michael Baratta says projects being worked on this year include repaving all village parking lots, rebuilding bathrooms at Marvin Park, and turning the empty area next to Fire Station Two into an arts park.
What’s next for Cortland’s Parker Elementary School building?
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Cortland is trying to figure out what to do with the Parker Elementary School building. It closed several years ago because of shrinking enrollment, and efforts to sell the building on Madison Street have failed. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU they hope...
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
State Theatre of Ithaca, other historic venues form coalition to secure financial support
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) –The State Theatre of Ithaca is joining other historic venues across New York to secure more support from the state. Thirteen downtown performing arts centers from Buffalo to Poughkeepsie have been meeting virtually since the start of the pandemic. They’ve come together to form a coalition called Alive Downtowns! They’re seeking annual funding of $20 million. They say the money would help secure the significant economic and cultural impacts each venue has in their community. The facilities have an average age of nearly 100 years, serving over 5 million people annually. Their combined budgets exceed $100 million and their economic impacts “conservatively exceed $350 million.”
Penn Yan WWII veteran dies at 101
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A World War II veteran from Penn Yan has died. According to FingerLakes1.com, Richard Gillespie passed away Sunday at the age of 101. Gillespie joined the Army in 1943 and flew 21 missions over Germany during the war, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross for leading missions that destroyed three Nazi airbases.
No injuries in Cuyler house fire
CUYLER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a house fire in the Town of Cuyler on Wednesday morning. Officials say the flames rose from the stairwell to the attic. No one was hurt. Crews from Truxton and Homer helped put out the...
Father and son charged with assault in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A father and son from Syracuse are charged in Cortland County. Authorities say a physical altercation occurred at an event center in the Town of Virgil. 28-year-old Carmen A. Sarno and his father, 56-year-old Carmen J. Sarno, are accused of striking an adult victim in the head with an object, which required immediate medical attention. The victim was unknown to the men and suffered a laceration to their head.
Ithaca woman charged with assault in violent dispute
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman is accused of assault after a physical dispute turned violent. Police say Chanel Savage lacerated and stabbed the victim Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West State Street before fleeing the scene. 40-year-old Savage was found a short time later and arrested. She’s charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Fire causes substantial damage to Cortland car dealership
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning fire in Cortland. Shortly after 3 AM today, firefighters responded to the Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership on Route 281. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU the autobody shop sustained heavy damage. He says no one was injured.
