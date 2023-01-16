ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another potentially rabid fox sighting in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Whole Health Department says the fox attempted to bite someone in the 500 block of University Avenue around 1:40 pm Friday. The person was able to kick the fox away. Officials say the animal disappeared into nearby woods and could be in the Fall Creek area. The Ithaca Police Department and Animal Control have been notified. If the fox is seen, avoid contact and call 911. If you or your pet may have come into contact with the fox, called the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688. A rabid fox was spotted and captured in the same area Sunday.

