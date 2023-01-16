This week we make the trip from Hawaii to the Coachella Valley for the 2023 American Express. This is the first of the few pro-ams that the Tour hosts. Honestly, it takes strong will for some of these golfers to play in these pro-ams. The pace of play will be slower, about six hours long. However, the greens will be slower and the pins more accessible. Don't be confused by the mention of the slow greens, the overseeded Bermuda makes these greens beautiful and roll true. This tournament will likely turn into a putting contest, and the scores will be very low. After I struggled in the placement market last week, I'm excited to jump back in and continue the grind that we call golf betting.

