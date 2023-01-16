Read full article on original website
Door-To-Door Solicitor Indicted In Ocean County Stabbing Death
JACKSON – A Laurence Harbor resident has been indicted for manslaughter after stabbing a man during a fight that broke out while he was going door-to-door soliciting business, police said. Michael Tsamas, 33, was indicted on the charges of Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,...
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Man who stabbed woman multiple times in Brick charged with Attempted Murder
The man who stabbed a woman multiple times in Brick Township earlier this month has been charged with attempted murder. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on January 18, the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), ordered that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, shall remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred on January 5, in Brick Township, resulting in serious bodily injuries to a female victim.
Suspect In Ocean County Stabbing To Remain In Jail
BRICK – A Manchester man will remain in jail pending trial after allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. The decision was made during his detention hearing. Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
YAHOO!
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Three Jersey City juveniles arrested in Bayonne for crashing stolen vehicle
Three Jersey City juveniles were arrested in Bayonne for crashing a vehicle yesterday morning that was stolen out of Piscataway, police said. The three teenagers, two 15 years old and one 16 years old, were all charged with receiving stolen property, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. The trio taken...
Child Finds Purse, Gives It To Toms River Police
TOMS RIVER – You’ve probably seen it in a dozen TV shows: a kid finds a wallet or a purse and debates what to do with it. They know they can use the money to buy something they really want, but that little voice inside them says to do the right thing.
Woman dead, another hurt in NJ stabbing
HARRISON, NJ (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman was killed in Harrison on Tuesday, officials said. Rosa Massoni and another woman, 50, suffered multiple stab wounds, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said. They were found outside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex on Harrison Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Both women were taken to a hospital. Massoni died […]
Man Charged With Upskirting Offenses Involving Minor Victims
FREEHOLD – A local man charged late last year with taking “upskirting” photos of two women in a Shrewsbury Borough supermarket has been rearrested and charged with numerous similar additional offenses, including eight involving victims who are believed to be juveniles, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.
CAUGHT: Theft Suspects Apprehended In Atlantic County: NJSP
A pair of theft suspects has been apprehended in Atlantic County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police thanked the public for the dozens of tips in the case. The suspects were wanted by the NJSP Troop ‘A’ Buena Vista Station in connection with a theft of three Browning Trail Cameras from the Tractor Supply Store in Buena Vista Township.
Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says
HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway. Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.
Woman injured, boy critical in apparent domestic stabbing in NJ
An 11-year-old boy was critically injured and a woman was hurt in an apparent domestic stabbing Sunday in Jersey City, city officials said.
Jersey City, NJ cop accidentally shoots himself in the groin
ELIZABETH — A Jersey City police officer who accidentally shot himself late Tuesday afternoon is expected to make a recovery. RLS Metro Breaking News reported the officer was removing his holster while on West Jersey Street in Elizabeth around 5:30 p.m. His service weapon went off shooting him in the groin.
Alleged serial 'upskirter' charged for taking photos of women at 8 NJ grocery stores
A man charged last year with taking “upskirting” photos of two women at a New Jersey supermarket has been charged with the same crime against more women, including minors, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Tuesday.
Large Vandalism Act Prompts Cash Reward By Crime Stoppers
Middlesex County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about criminal mischief on a construction site on Cheesequake Road. A large-scale act of vandalism occurred on Thursday, Jan. 6, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to Sayreville police. The incident location was the Ashland...
New Jersey State Police as Rural Constabulary
One hundred and one years ago, officers of the newly-founded New Jersey State Police commenced patrolling the Garden State, serving particularly as a “rural constabulary” for towns that were too small to afford their own police forces — such as Rocky Hill. New Jersey State Police have...
One Injured In Ocean County Bank Crash
TOMS RIVER – A driver didn’t suffer any injuries when his car crashed through the wall of the TD Bank located at 2338 Route 9. Police said Anthony Marino, 93, of Toms River was trying to make a left turn on Route 9 at around 1 p.m. on January 18.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking for Man Carrying Big Screen TV
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify a man who appears to me carrying a box with a big screen TV in a local retail store. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the man, only that it's in reference to an ongoing investigation. In addition...
