Baldwin County hires school district's first School Safety and Security Director
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Baldwin County School District is creating a new position focused on school safety and security. In a media release, district officials say Corey Goble will serve as their first School Safety and Security Director. Gable started his law enforcement career in 1998 with the...
Deputies: Overturned semi-truck in Monroe County causing delays
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An overturned semi-truck in Monroe County may cause some travel issues Thursday morning. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the semi-truck overturned on the southbound entrance ramp to Georgia Highway 401 and North Lee Street. Deputies say travelers in that...
Boil advisory in effect for Jones County
UPDATE (1-20-2023 5:10 P.M.) -- The advisory has been lifted, according to Water Superintendent Brandon Stark. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A boil water advisory is in effect in Jones County due to repairs being made on a water main leak and loss of pressure. The advisory is a precautionary...
Macon-Bibb welcomes new fire training academy
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County now has a new training academy and Macon-Bibb leaders tell me it could make all the difference in a life or death situation. Macon-Bibb County's new fire training academy opened its doors this morning although construction for the site began last year. The total...
Man shot and killed near Macon middle school
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 02:00 a.m. Deputies responded to Lincoln Street near Ballard Hudson Middle School after calls that a person was shot. Upon arrival, deputies found 47-year-old Ishmael Hassan...
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
Fort Valley State University now accepting applicants for new nursing program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Board of Nursing approved a new nursing program for Fort Valley University (FVSU). The University is now accepting applications for its August 2023 first class of nursing students. Prospective students have the opportunity of earning a four-year pre-licensure BSN. Colleges of Arts and...
A Pup named Duck meets his new family
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An adorable photo is getting plenty of love on social media. In a post to Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office congratulated a sweet pup who now has an equally sweet family. Thanks to the Bondable Pups program, Duck, found a 'furever' home with the Poole...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Pio Nono Ave.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality. On Friday, just after 7:00 P.M., deputies reported a pedestrian was hit by an Infinity G25X. Deputies said the 40-year-old woman was walking on Pio Nono Avenue near Harris Road attempting to cross the street when...
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
Coroner: Warner Robins fire victim dies from his injuries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man badly burned in a Warner Robins fire has died. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland died from his injuries at an Atlanta hospital. The fire happened a few minutes after midnight on January 17, 2023, at Richmond II...
Bibb Schools’ financial cushion threatened by governor’s proposed budget
Bibb Schools is in a better financial position than it anticipated – but this financial cushion may well deflate as the governor’s budget includes a 68% increase in what school districts will have to pay for some employees to have health insurance. During Thursday night’s school board meeting,...
Deputies: Multiple people hurt after Wednesday morning wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Wednesday morning wreck in Macon has left multiple people hurt. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Gray Highway at Wood Valley Road. Witnesses say the driver of a Nissan X-Terra was trying to turn left onto Gray Highway from Wood Valley Road. The driver, later identified as 40-year-old Delmis Banegas, of Macon, pulled out in front of a Hyundai Sonata. The two vehicles hit each other.
Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
Warner Robins residents startled awake during home invasion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents of one Warner Robins home had a rude awakening when they were woken by strange sounds only to find two strangers inside the house. At around 4:40 on Monday morning, documents sent into WGXA from the Houston County Sheriff's Office say that the residents of a Brady Drive home were woken by the sound of breaking glass. The reports don't say what the residents did next but they found themselves face to face with the invaders, who they believe to have been about 14 years old.
Macon's roads are becoming deadlier for pedestrians, but few hit-and-runs are solved
A single black shoe and fragments of a vehicle were among scant evidence investigators plucked from the asphalt of one of Macon’s busiest thoroughfares in an effort to find Audrey Michelle Mack’s killer. The clues, strewn in the road at Pio Nono Avenue and Carroll Street on the...
Peach County High School welcomes new football coach
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Peach County High School welcomes a new member to their school. On Wednesday, the Trojans held a meet and greet on campus, to welcome their new Football Coach, Marquis Westbrook. Westbrook is no stranger to the Midstate and his record demonstrates why Athletic Director Greg...
'We are here to help': FEMA and local officials are ready to help Spalding storm victims
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA)- Today city and government officials held a press conference in Griffin to provide updates on the counties current condition after last week's storm. Officials tell WGXA they are ready to help aid the recovery process. "We are here to help people and we are going to stay...
Mother of UGA footballer killed in crash says family has 'no plans' to take legal action
ATHENS, Ga. - Less than 24 hours after a spokesperson for the law firm representing the family of a University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash indicated they would be filing a lawsuit, his mother tells FOX 5 they have no plans of taking legal action. An...
