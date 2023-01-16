APS sets upcoming student outcome goals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After months of community conversations and an online survey, Albuquerque Public Schools has its final set of student outcome goals it hopes to achieve over the next five years. The district is aiming to increase proficiency scores for back third graders in English and Language Arts by at least 10 percentage points over the next five years. It chose third grade because it’s a “pivotal” age for literacy.

The second goal is to increase scores for Black eighth-grade students in math by 10 percentage points. The third goal is to increase the percentage of high school students who earn credit in at least two courses in a non-core subject.

The Board of Education will vote on the goals on Wednesday. It also wants another goal tied to school climate and social-emotional learning skills.

The board is working on that learning outcome and will most likely vote on it at the January 25 meeting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.