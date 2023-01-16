KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman faces charges after deputies were dispatched Jan. 13 to check on a driver on Dinkenberger Road. According to a criminal complaint, Pantera Lynn Cooper, 23, was sitting inside the vehicle, which was parked alongside the road. Her speech was slurred and she said there might be marijuana in the car. When the officer tried to cuff her for officer safety because she had a “large” knife, she resisted. A small bag of a green leafy substance was found in the car.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO