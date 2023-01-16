ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident, MD

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman faces charges after deputies were dispatched Jan. 13 to check on a driver on Dinkenberger Road. According to a criminal complaint, Pantera Lynn Cooper, 23, was sitting inside the vehicle, which was parked alongside the road. Her speech was slurred and she said there might be marijuana in the car. When the officer tried to cuff her for officer safety because she had a “large” knife, she resisted. A small bag of a green leafy substance was found in the car.
KINGWOOD, WV
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Interim president Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students…
KEYSER, WV
Students OK after car accident at North Marion High School

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A car accident during North Marion High School's student dismissal did not seriously injure anyone involved, according to Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston. Heston said students were involved in a car accident as they left for school, and school administration, as well as...
MARION COUNTY, WV
County commissioners discuss EMS ordinance

KINGWOOD — Preston’s newest county commissioner prompted a discussion on details of a proposed EMS fee ordinance this week. Commissioner Hunter Thomas has listened in before taking office on prior commission discussions about the possible ordinance, which would set a fee to be charged Preston County residents, with the money going to support EMS — basically ambulance services — in the county. On Tuesday Thomas had a number of questions about the draft ordinance.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Timothy Clyde Shipp

Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
THORNTON, WV
WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Preston man accused of threatening school shooting bound over to circuit court

KINGWOOD — Charges against a 22-year-old Albright man who allegedly threatened a shooting at Bruceton School were forwarded to Preston Circuit Court after a preliminary hearing Tuesday in magistrate court. Earlier this month, Seth Chance Johnson was charged with making terrorist threats after a video was sent to Bruceton...
ALBRIGHT, WV
Terra Alta Public Library has new webpage, new books

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library is proud to announce a new web page. Check it out at http://terraalta.lib.wv.us and learn more about all we have to offer. Family Read Week was held in November at the Terra Alta Public Library. A large number of parents and children were in attendance, and they participated in a Super Hero Scavenger Hunt in the library.
TERRA ALTA, WV
Community calendar

• Buckwheat cake and sausage dinners will be served 7 a.m.-noon at the Masontown United Methodist Church. Dine in or take out. Dinners are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Biscuits and gravy will be available for $5.
MASONTOWN, WV

