WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
Harrison County Del. Petitto encourages use of West Virginia Checkbook site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents interested in learning more about state and local finances should check out the WV Checkbook website, according to Del. Mickey Petitto, R-Harrison. Petitto, a freshman lawmaker elected in November, recently participated in training provided by the office of State Auditor John "JB" McCuskey...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Honor Guard seeking veterans to fill ranks for ceremonies, burials
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Honor Guard is looking for veterans to participate in the volunteer ceremonial group. With demand being high and participation steadily decreasing over time, Honor Guard members are hoping to increase their numbers to help serve veterans and their families, particularly for funeral services.
WVNews
FTR
KINGWOOD — A Kingwood woman faces charges after deputies were dispatched Jan. 13 to check on a driver on Dinkenberger Road. According to a criminal complaint, Pantera Lynn Cooper, 23, was sitting inside the vehicle, which was parked alongside the road. Her speech was slurred and she said there might be marijuana in the car. When the officer tried to cuff her for officer safety because she had a “large” knife, she resisted. A small bag of a green leafy substance was found in the car.
WVNews
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Interim president Chris Gilmer is pleased to announce the students…
WVNews
Worthington, West Virginia, Fire Dept. purchases state-of-the-art air packs for volunteers
WORTHINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Courtesy of a $105,987 Assistance to Firefighters grant through FEMA, the Worthington Volunteer Fire Department has been able to replace all of its self-contained breathing apparatuses. Worthington Fire Chief Chris McIntire said the grant allowed the department to replace all 12 of its older...
WVNews
Pennsylvania woman accused of committing another drug crime in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pittsburgh-area woman who served time for a federal drug conviction centered on Clarksburg now is accused of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl in Harrison County. Jalisa Lashae Hawkins, 33, of Duquesne was charged following a traffic stop Thursday on U.S. 50.
WVNews
Students OK after car accident at North Marion High School
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A car accident during North Marion High School's student dismissal did not seriously injure anyone involved, according to Marion County Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston. Heston said students were involved in a car accident as they left for school, and school administration, as well as...
WVNews
County commissioners discuss EMS ordinance
KINGWOOD — Preston’s newest county commissioner prompted a discussion on details of a proposed EMS fee ordinance this week. Commissioner Hunter Thomas has listened in before taking office on prior commission discussions about the possible ordinance, which would set a fee to be charged Preston County residents, with the money going to support EMS — basically ambulance services — in the county. On Tuesday Thomas had a number of questions about the draft ordinance.
WVNews
Timothy Clyde Shipp
Timothy Clyde Shipp, 58, of Thornton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born February 19, 1964, son of the late Ralph William Shipp Sr. and is survived by his mother, Bonnie Wolfe Shipp Tucker and stepfather, Tommy Tucker.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children’s implements new surgery to address laryngeal cleft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric otolaryngologist Hussein Jaffal, M.D., has implemented a new minimally invasive surgical technique to address laryngeal clefts in infants. Infants with feeding and swallowing difficulties may have a laryngeal cleft, or a gap between the vocal cords and esophagus, which can cause...
WVNews
Kingwood mapping and documenting burials in historic Maplewood Cemetery
KINGWOOD — Accountant Vickie Hammond said she has found the perfect job. The city has hired her to organize records for the historic 21-acre Maplewood Cemetery and put them online. The City of Kingwood owns the cemetery and manages it.
WVNews
Letters from state official bring good news to Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — They say bad news comes in threes, but at Thursday night’s Morgantown Monongalia Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board meeting, it was the good news that came in threes. MPO Executive Director Bill Austin told the board that Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston responded...
WVNews
Cold-shooting Wesleyan women fall to Frostburg State, 66-48
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball team lost 66-48 on Wednesday evening to Frostburg State inside the Rockefeller Center. The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting only 32.3% as a team in the loss. Emma Witt poured in the first points of the game for...
WVNews
Blaine Stewart, son of former coach, named WVU assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Blaine Stewart has been named tight ends coach at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Stewart's hiring Friday.
WVNews
Monongalia County, West Virginia, grand jury meets for first time in 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The January term of the Monongalia County grand jury returned 106 indictments. The grand jury met last week and concluded on Friday.
WVNews
Raymond Wolfe offers fuel assistance to low-income Prestonians
KINGWOOD — Catholic Charities Raymond Wolfe is one of several nonprofits that provide fuel assistance to low-income families in Preston County. Ashley Shaffer, program assistant at Raymond Wolfe, said last year 100 clients received fuel assistance from their programs.
WVNews
Preston man accused of threatening school shooting bound over to circuit court
KINGWOOD — Charges against a 22-year-old Albright man who allegedly threatened a shooting at Bruceton School were forwarded to Preston Circuit Court after a preliminary hearing Tuesday in magistrate court. Earlier this month, Seth Chance Johnson was charged with making terrorist threats after a video was sent to Bruceton...
WVNews
Terra Alta Public Library has new webpage, new books
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library is proud to announce a new web page. Check it out at http://terraalta.lib.wv.us and learn more about all we have to offer. Family Read Week was held in November at the Terra Alta Public Library. A large number of parents and children were in attendance, and they participated in a Super Hero Scavenger Hunt in the library.
WVNews
Community calendar
• Buckwheat cake and sausage dinners will be served 7 a.m.-noon at the Masontown United Methodist Church. Dine in or take out. Dinners are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Biscuits and gravy will be available for $5.
