Clark’s record night lifts No. 10 Virginia past Hokies 78-68
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss, 78-68. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clark was tied with Mamadi Diane (2017-20) on the overall victories list and with 64 career Atlantic Coast Conference wins. Darius Maddox led the Hokies (11-7, 1-6) with 13 points and Grant Basile had 12. Virginia Tech’s losing streak has come after they won 11 of their first 12 games.
UVA hands rival Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss behind Clark's record night
WFXR's David DeGuzman reports on how Kihei Clark's performance fueled Virginia to a 78-68 win over Commonwealth rival Virginia Tech in Charlottesville on Wednesday night. UVA hands rival Virginia Tech its sixth straight …. WFXR's David DeGuzman reports on how Kihei Clark's performance fueled Virginia to a 78-68 win over...
Virginia Tech holds State of the University Speech
Virginia Tech President Tim Sands says Virginia Tech is ready for the changing world, making big advancements over the past five years, and re-defining current milestones to build a better future. Virginia Tech holds State of the University Speech. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands says Virginia Tech is ready for...
Virginia Tech hosts award-winning costume designer, Ruth E, Carter, for MLK service week
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech continues to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a sit-down discussion with the award-winning costume designer, Ruth E. Carter. Vice President of Strategic Affairs and Diversity, Dr. Menah Pratt says honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is more...
Man wanted for murder in NC arrested in Bland Co.
UPDATE: 1/19 1:44 P.M.: After almost five hours of being on the run, murder suspect, 25-year-old Brandon A. Amos-Dixon of Spring Lake, NC. was arrested in Bland County. Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. when Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a suspect in a homicide investigation was parked in a rest area on Interstate 77. When officers approached Amos-Dixons pick-up truck he allegedly sped out of the parking lot, and onto the interstate, and a car chase began.
New art exhibit features Dave Petersen at the Montgomery Museum of Art and History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — From driving in heavy winds and through the Smokey Mountains, an artist and his son captured the beauty of art. Artist Dave Petersen used the same picture they captured as a basis for an oil painting in his exhibit at the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. Petersen’s exhibit features black-and-white photos and oil paintings inspired by his depiction of areas around the world including the Commonwealth.
Four arrested and charged in double murder in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation. The investigation comes after a man’s body was recovered from the New River on Jan. 14. The medical examiner determined the man, identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
28-year-old man dies in tractor-trailer crash in Wythe Co.
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Thursday, Jan. 18. State Police said Isaac J. Petersheim of Lancaster Pennsylvania was driving a 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 around 1 a.m. when he ran off the road and hit a parked Volvo tractor-trailer on the shoulder. He continued driving off the road and flipped over the guardrail.
Remains of child found in trash can in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The skeletal remains of a young child were found in 2022 in a trash can in Carroll County, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). A report from NamUs, which is an organization that works with the U.S. Department of Justice,...
