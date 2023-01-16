UPDATE: 1/19 1:44 P.M.: After almost five hours of being on the run, murder suspect, 25-year-old Brandon A. Amos-Dixon of Spring Lake, NC. was arrested in Bland County. Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 a.m. when Virginia State Police and the Bland County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a suspect in a homicide investigation was parked in a rest area on Interstate 77. When officers approached Amos-Dixons pick-up truck he allegedly sped out of the parking lot, and onto the interstate, and a car chase began.

BLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO