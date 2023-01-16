Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
St. Peter's 61, Marist 57
ST. PETER'S (8-11) Sow 5-8 4-5 16, Washington 1-2 2-5 4, Dasher 4-12 8-10 16, Reid 2-6 1-1 5, Saddler 2-9 0-0 4, Murray 5-16 0-0 11, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Rivera 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Ngopot 0-0 0-0 0, Tut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 16-23 61.
Porterville Recorder
SIENA 72, MOUNT ST. MARY'S 57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Leffew 3-6, Thomas 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Benjamin 1-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 6 (Leffew 3, Benjamin, Cordilia, Thomas). Steals: 1 (Tinsley). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SIENAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Baer333-30-01-14216. Stormo323-72-23-5228. Billups354-103-32-84111. McCollum276-142-21-42317. Platek193-80-00-2129. Eley266-157-71-10120. Tekin130-01-20-2031. Lane80-20-01-2110. Birgisson50-10-01-2010. Courtney10-00-00-0000. Lazar10-10-00-0000. Totals20025-6115-1610-40121572.
Porterville Recorder
VILLANOVA 57, ST. JOHN'S 49
Percentages: FG .365, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Daniels 4-7, Arcidiacono 3-6, Whitmore 1-5, Patterson 0-1, Slater 0-1, Armstrong 0-2, Dixon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Dixon 4, Whitmore 4, Arcidiacono 2, Armstrong 2, Daniels, Slater). Steals: 13 (Armstrong 4, Whitmore 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 115, Miami 90
Percentages: FG .478, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Oladipo 2-3, Martin 1-3, Vincent 1-6, Highsmith 0-1, Herro 0-2, Strus 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Martin). Turnovers: 15 (Herro 4, Adebayo 2, Martin 2, Oladipo 2, Vincent 2, Butler, O.Robinson, Strus). Steals: 3 (Butler 2,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126
Percentages: FG .630, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 15-28, .536 (Leonard 4-5, Powell 4-5, Morris Sr. 3-6, George 2-3, Batum 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Mann 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Batum, Powell). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 3, Leonard 2, Powell 2, Batum, Mann). Steals: 4 (Leonard 2, George,...
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 123, New Orleans 110
Percentages: FG .451, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Alvarado 3-11, Murphy III 2-4, McCollum 2-11, Jones 1-1, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-3, Daniels 0-2, Hayes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Daniels, Jones, Murphy III, Nance Jr., Valanciunas). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 3, McCollum 3, Murphy III...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRFIELD 67, CANISIUS 58
Percentages: FG .411, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Moultrie 2-4, Dinkins 1-4, Maslennikov 0-1, X.Long 0-1, Staveskie 0-3, Henderson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Staveskie 2). Turnovers: 12 (Dinkins 2, Gadsden 2, J.Fritz 2, Maslennikov 2, Moultrie 2, Staveskie, X.Long). Steals: 7 (Henderson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
STONEHILL 73, LIU 66
Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Burnett 3-6, Sims 1-1, Bergan 0-2, Mack 0-2, S.Johnson 0-3, Zegarowski 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 10 (Burnett 4, Sims 4, S.Johnson 2). Steals: 5 (Burnett 2, Sims 2, Zegarowski). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Delancy264-61-43-5039. Greene90-01-20-1331. J.Johnson293-60-01-6126.
Porterville Recorder
SACRED HEART 92, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 85
Percentages: FG .569, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Reilly 4-7, Solomon 2-5, Johnson 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Galette 0-1, Mello 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Espinal-Guzman 2, Galette, Johnson, Solomon). Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, McGuire 2, Thomas 2, Espinal-Guzman, Galette, Mello, Reilly, Solomon). Steals: 11...
Porterville Recorder
TOLEDO 86, BUFFALO 77
Percentages: FG .508, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lorentsson 2-2, Millner 2-3, Maddox 2-6, Moss 1-3, Dennis 1-4, Shumate 1-4, Farmer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edu 3, Shumate). Turnovers: 11 (Moss 3, Shumate 3, Dennis, Farmer, Maddox, Millner, Wilson). Steals: 7 (Shumate 4,...
Porterville Recorder
RIDER 65, NIAGARA 62
Percentages: FG .455, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-22, .591 (Gray 4-4, Iorio 4-5, Thomasson 3-6, Erving 1-2, Moore 1-4, Kasperzyk 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Thomasson 2, Gray, Iorio). Turnovers: 12 (Thomasson 3, Bayless 2, Erving 2, Gray 2, Kasperzyk, Moore, Obioha). Steals: 6 (Obioha...
Porterville Recorder
Brooklyn 117, Utah 106
Percentages: FG .538, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 18-41, .439 (Irving 8-15, Harris 3-6, O'Neale 3-8, Curry 2-6, Warren 1-2, Watanabe 1-3, Sumner 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Claxton 4, O'Neale, Warren). Turnovers: 9 (Simmons 4, O'Neale 2, Claxton, Curry, Irving). Steals: 7 (Irving 4, Simmons...
Porterville Recorder
KENT STATE 86, BALL STATE 65
Percentages: FG .365, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Jihad 2-3, Bumbalough 2-5, Coleman 1-3, Pearson 1-3, D.Jacobs 1-4, Sellers 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jacobs). Turnovers: 15 (Sparks 5, D.Jacobs 3, Coleman 2, Sellers 2, Bumbalough, Jihad, Pearson). Steals: 3 (Bumbalough, Coleman, Sellers). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113
Percentages: FG .484, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 16-40, .400 (Joe 7-12, Dort 3-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Jal.Williams 1-3, Giddey 1-4, Muscala 1-5, K.Williams 1-6, Jay.Williams 0-1, Waters III 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Jal.Williams 3, Giddey 2, Jay.Williams, K.Williams, Mann, Muscala). Steals: 4 (Gilgeous-Alexander...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 139, N.Y. Knicks 124
Percentages: FG .590, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Barrett 3-5, Randle 3-10, McBride 2-3, Grimes 2-5, Quickley 1-1, Brunson 1-2, Toppin 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brunson 3). Turnovers: 12 (Brunson 3, Randle 3, Barrett 2, Grimes, Hartenstein, Quickley, Sims). Steals: 5 (Brunson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Friday's Scores
Lutcher def. New Orleans Military & Maritime, forfeit. Geo Next Generation vs. Church Point, ccd. King vs. Morris Jeff, ccd. Westminster Christian (LAF) vs. Virgil Browne Glencoe Charter, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Denver 134, Indiana 111
INDIANA (111) Brissett 1-5 0-0 2, Nesmith 4-9 2-2 13, Turner 6-11 3-5 15, Hield 3-6 3-3 9, Nembhard 2-10 0-0 5, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 3-4 6, Taylor 2-2 0-0 4, Bitadze 0-0 0-2 0, J.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, Mathurin 5-10 9-11 19, Duarte 5-8 7-8 18, McConnell 3-3 2-2 8, Queen 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 29-37 111.
