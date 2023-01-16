Effective: 2023-01-20 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that run unusually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO