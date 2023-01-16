ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Saint Michael’s Resident Recognized Nationally for Developing Anti-Bias Education Program

By Bruno Tedeschi
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

An internal medicine resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, has been recognized with a national award for an educational program she designed to thwart bias in the delivery of health care.

Dr. Manogjna Ruth Prasad, a third-year resident at Saint Michael’s received the 2023 David Leach Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She will be recognized along with the other winners at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of February.

“The award recipients truly embody this year’s conference theme, Meaning in Medicine: Making a Difference, and have made immeasurable contributions to the graduate medical education community,” said ACGME President and CEO Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP.

“We are proud to have such accomplished individuals and programs supporting the medical education continuum while navigating a great deal of uncertainty,” Dr. Nasca said.

Dr. Prasad was nominated by Dr. Ted DaCosta, the director of the medical education program at Saint Michael’s, who said the program led to a significant reduction of bias among Saint Michael’s residents.

“A post-curriculum survey showed increased awareness, trust, and willingness to speak openly about difficult and sensitive topics,” Dr. Dacosta said. “It also encouraged introspection in residents. Some residents also said the curriculum helped them get back to the real reason why they chose to become medical doctors.”

Dr. Prasad developed a 30-minute e-learning course on the online platform Articulate 360.
She said her project was designed to overcome implicit bias and improve health outcomes by educating residents about the social determinants of health faced by the population of Newark, and the role of American history in contributing to the health disparities in Black people.

“Stereotyping, labelling, biases, and prejudices that people develop about others of a different race, ethnicity, gender, color, or social class are part of a universal phenomenon of epidemic proportions,” said Dr. Prasad, who is the administrative chief resident of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“These kinds of attitudes and unsubstantiated beliefs lead to generalization and to disparities and inequalities in societies,” Dr. Prasad said. “Ironically, most times, even individuals who are educated, culturally sensitive, and egalitarian unconsciously display the behaviors that stem from stereotyping and prejudices.”

Dr. Prasad, who was born and raised in India, came to Newark to continue her medical education. In June of 2021, when she was still a first year resident at Saint Michael’s, Dr. Prasad spearheaded a fundraiser to raise to raise awareness about pandemic in India and raise for funds for Doctors Without Borders.

Dr. Prasad said she went to medical school not only to help people physically, but to help the wider community as well. She said she’s always loved the social aspect of medicine.

“As an immigrant and person of color has exposed her to both implicit and explicit bias,” she said. “When I started doing my residency here at Saint Michael’s, I realized that we needed to start addressing racial disparities, health equity and the role of implicit bias in healthcare outcomes. We can't deliver exceptional care if we don't address these issues.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGknW_0kGgUPxC00

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Centenary University Professor Named Regional Director for the New Jersey Addiction Professionals Association

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Centenary University Professor of Counseling and Director of the Graduate Counseling Programs, Dr. Keith Morgen, has been elected Regional Director of the New Jersey Addiction Professionals Association (NJAPA). According to a news release form the organization, the NJAPA represents 10,000 addiction counselors, educators and other health care professionals. At Centenary University, Morgen oversees graduate programs in clinical counseling and school counseling. He has received the University's Distinguished Teaching Award. In addition to his work at Centenary University, Morgen operates a private counseling practice. TAPinto Hackettstown is available to be franchised. For more information, visit starttap.net, email contact@tapinto.net or click here to set up a time to speak with Michael Shapiro, TAPinto’s Founder and CEO.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower

Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham High Theatre Teacher: 'This was a record-breaking year for CHS Theatre students'; 20 Chatham Students Win Awards

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- A total of 20 Chatham High theatre students were recognized with 2023 Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey Governor's Awards recently at Montclair State University. “This was a record-breaking year for CHS Theatre students--taking home 20 awards in total," Laura Russo, CHS theatre teacher, said. "I am beyond proud of their hard work and dedication to this event. The encouragement and support they provide one another throughout the day is truly unmatched.” Chatham students winning awards included Tommy Nonnenmacher - Senior Scholarship Winner; Julia Wilcox - 1st Place Contrasting Monologues; Tommy Nonnenmacher - 1st Place Musical Solo; Emma Eveleth - 1st Place Short...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Public Schools Awarded $2.5M in Federal Full Service Community School Funds

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Public Schools officials announced Wednesday that the district has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Full Service Community Schools program. The $499,959 grant will benefit Public School No. 16 and the Alonzo Tambua Moody Academy and is expected to be renewed annually for five years for a total award of $2,499,795. “For the past 12 years, the district’s Full Service Community Schools have been helping to provide for the needs of our students and their families so that our students can succeed,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer. “This federal funding will help the district continue...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

15 Short Hills & 2 Millburn Students Make University of Wisconsin’s Fall Dean’s List

MADISON, WI – University of Wisconsin announced the students who made the Dean List, and it included 15 Short Hills residents and two from Millburn. Short Hills Alex Boyarsky, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Ashley Tanzer, College of Letters & Science Ben Hayum, College of Letters & Science Caroline Marx, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Charles Eisner, College of Letters & Science Dhruv Pande, College of Letters & Science Gigi Nemerow, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Hailey Ravitz, College of Letters & Science Jack Cohen, College of Letters & Science Jessica Lisser, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Joseph Waldman, College of Letters & Science Mehmet Sirtalan, Dean’s Honor List, College of Engineering Riley Miller, College of Letters & Science Samuel Tractman, College of Letters & Science Zoe Grebin, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences Millburn Emily Freelund, Dean’s Honor List, School of Human Ecology Ethan Shapiro, School of Education Congratulations to all!
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 District Recognizes Teachers of the Year

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 District recognized its Governor's Educator of the Year Award recipients for 2022-23 at the Board of Education meeting held in the Evergreen School auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.  Brunner Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Scott Bortnick) Samantha Strulowitz Tara Tencza Coles Elementary School (presented by principal Sandy Fehte) Jennifer Liang Javier Rodriguez Evergreen Elementary School (presented by Dr. Scott Bortnick on behalf of Erin Mullman) Jamie Socha Kerry Mullany McGinn Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Sasha Slocum) Amanda Marchica Sandra Reo School One Elementary School (presented by principal Justin Fiory) Ellen Young Stacy Rayner Nettingham Middle School (presented by principal Dr. Jocelyn Dumaresq) Susan Zazzara Nancy Vicari Terrill Middle School (presented by principal Dr. Kevin Holloway) Trey Shore Amanda Wolf Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School (presented by principal Dr. David Heisey) Randy Koetzner NJ Exemplary Educator of the Year Award Recipients Brunner Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Scott Bortnick) Samantha Melworm SPFK12 District (presented by principal Dr. Robert McGarry) Jordan Gribbin McGinn Elementary School (presented by principal Dr. Sasha Slocum) Kristen Cecchini Additionally, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School athletic director Ryan Miller presented Raiders track coach Jeff Koegel with the NJSIAA Girls Track Coach of the Year Award at the meeting. 
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Black History Month celebrations at Clair Memorial; ‘BEE’yond teacher essay contest returns | Upcoming

The Hudson County Improvement Authority (HCIA) has announced the launch of their Sustainability Ambassadors Program this spring. The program is designed to teach high school students about environmental sustainability through education, volunteer work, and help them engage productively to make a difference in their communities. Applications are open until Feb. 23.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cedar Grove Resident Makes Centenary University Dean’s List

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Three residents of Essex County qualified for the Centenary University Dean's List for Fall 2022. Rebecca E. Kaplan of Cedar Grove was one of just three students from Essex County to earn the distinction. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals

PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center Tuesday was named for the first time as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Chilton in...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Macy's Joins with BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood to District Coats

About 750 winter coats along with hats and gloves were distributed free of charge to Newark's South Ward families through the third annual coat giveaway hosted by BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood in partnership with Macy’s. “Seeing families leave our pop-up shop with quality coats, hats and gloves is truly heartwarming," said Dominique Lee, founder and CEO of BRICK Education Network. "This event reinforces South Ward Promise Neighborhood’s commitment to service our community’s needs all year long." A Macy’s pop-up shop was set up at Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, and community members had a full...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW

Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Beloved Bath' Store Provides Meaningful Employment for People with Autism

WEST ORANGE, NJ –West Orange resident Pat Miller met Pam Kattouf a couple of decades ago on a playground when their sons were young. They stayed in touch, and both of their sons were later diagnosed with autism. Kattouf shared, “The bonds of our friendship deepened as we dedicated ourselves to finding ways to help our children thrive and flourish.” She continued, “We discovered the magic of relaxing salt and lavender baths made the boys more calm, centered and happy after a soak.”, Their sons, Justin and John, loved making bath mixtures with them. Kattouf explained what inspired them to open their shop. “The boys’...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Planning Board – Public Presentation of 2023 Draft Master Plan

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 7:00pm, at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. 2023 Draft Master Plan Presentation Consulting companies BFJ Planning and FHI Studios will present to the Planning Board, the 2023 Draft Master Plan. Formal action may be taken by the Board to adopt the plan. Prior to the meeting, the public is invited to offer any comments, questions or suggestions by contacting Shawna Ebanks, Director of Community Development, via email: sebanks@redbanknj.org, or call 732-858-8352. To review the Draft of the Master Plan, click HERE. Resolutions Up for Approval on Agenda: Cannabis Cultivator Facility The approval of...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Meet the Leaders of Montville Township: June Hercek, Township Administrator

MONTVILLE, NJ – According to the laws of Montville Township, the township committee works part-time, while the township administrator is charged with working full-time to carry out the laws that the committee has laid out. June Hercek is that administrator. Hercek started her position on Jan. 1, 2022 after serving for eight years as assistant administrator under Victor Canning. Her duties, she said, as administrator, include participating in township committee meetings, preparing, submitting and recommending the budget to the township committee (both the operating and the capital budgets), and she’s responsible for hiring personnel. She’s also in charge of purchasing for...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Performing Arts Center Welcomes C4 Trio As Part of the PAC the House Series

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Performing Arts Center presents a performance by the C4 Trio as part of the PAC the House series on Saturday, January 21, 2023.    The Hackensack Performing Arts Center is a home that nurtures new artists, playwrights, musicians, directors, choreographers, and visual artists. It is also home to professional theater companies and arts organizations. They showcase premier performers, including Broadway and Hollywood stars, as well as Grammy-winning artists.   Hackensack, NJ - The C4 Trio is regarded as one of the most avant-garde and unique musical proposals of the Latin American and Venezuelan music scenes. They have created a...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Want to Run for Office? Candidates Sought for Westfield School Board Election

WESTFIELD, NJ — The secretary of the Westfield Board of Education is accepting completed petitions for candidacy in the April 25 election, the school district announced Friday. Petitions are due to Business Administrator/Board Secretary Patricia Ramos by 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6, school officials said. Candidates may email petitions to pramos@westfieldnjk12.org, with a copy to mestevez@westfieldnjk12.org, or submit by mail to Patricia Ramos, 302 Elm Street, Westfield, NJ 07090. The drawing of names for position on the April 25 ballot will be conducted Wednesday, March 15, at 1 p.m. in the 1st floor conference room at 302 Elm St. All candidates must fill out a petition as an individual, school officials said. Those wishing to run on a joint ticket must also complete the joint petition, the district said.  For petition templates and additional information, click here. Terms on the Westfield Board of Education are for three years. Although previously held in November, school board elections this year were moved to the spring to coincide with a public vote on the budget.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy