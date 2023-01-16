ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92YO woman found dead after getting locked outside senior living facility

By Drew Scofield
 4 days ago
A resident of Woodside Senior Living in Bedford was found dead outside the facility Saturday by nurses, according to the Bedford Police Department.

The facility—located at 19455 Rockside Road—offers senior living, assisted living, and has a secured memory care living unit, according to the facility's website.

A police report states the resident, a 92-year-old woman, identified as Annie Lee Luckett, lived in the memory care unit and was checked on by staff around 12:30 a.m. when she was using the restroom. Her body was found around 6 a.m. on the back patio.

"She's, she's frozen, she got outside in the middle of the night. Last check on her was 2 a.m.," a caller said to a 911 dispatcher.

"It is believed that she was able to exit the building through an alarmed door without tripping the alarm and was unable to get back inside," according to a police report.

Once outside, the woman fell on some ice and couldn't get back up, police said. There are no signs of foul play.

News 5 has reached out to the facility for comment. The executive director would not answer questions and referred News 5 to this statement:

"On January 14, 2023, Woodside Senior Living experienced an incident, which resulted in the loss of life. The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority, and we understand the gravity of the situation. Ownership and the facility leadership are taking this matter with the utmost seriousness and are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. We want to assure our residents, their families and the community that we are fully cooperating with the local authorities and the Ohio Department of Health to ensure that appropriate actions are taken. While a thorough investigation is on-going, preventative steps, training and correction measures are already being implemented to ensure that such situations cannot reoccur. Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and their families during this trying time. We are committed to providing the highest level of care and safety for our residents and we will continue to work towards achieving that goal."

Comments / 18

Kendrickdk
3d ago

we really do not care about each other in our society that is why we do not provide the resources necessary to take care of each other. most of our resources goes to the wealthy because they control everything.

