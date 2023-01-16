Sheriff identifies teen who died after being struck by truck while on skateboard

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim as 13-year-old Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows, California.

A teenager died after being hit by a truck in the Buttonwillow area on Sun, Jan 15.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unidentified 13-year-old boy from Fellows was riding a black skateboard southbound on State Route 33, north of Arnold Avenue, when a 2006 Ford F-150 truck driven by Dudley S. Venable Jr, 59, that was also traveling southbound struck the boy for unknown reasons. The boy died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Buttonwillow Area Office or CHP Officer T. Sanders.