Parade goers share importance of MLK day beyond the parade

Monday marked a day of remembrance, reflection and celebration as millions of people across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In east Tampa, the annual MLK parade kicked off at noon and began at Cuscaden Park.

The parade begin with humble beginnings more than 30 years ago.

Howard Harris now serves as the vice president of the MLK Parade Foundation, which took over the event in 2014.

"As an organization, we planned the first parade on my cousins dining room table," Harris said.

Harris said the growth since then has been exponential, but what he's noticed the most is the diversity.

"It's a part of what Dr. King stood for. We come out here and see America at its best," Harris said.

It's that sense of unity Nedra Thornton hopes to pass down to her children just as her family did for her.

"I think more people are more involved. They know the meaning behind it. Not just a parade to get beads," Thornton said.

Bethany Nelson has attended the parade for four years, but this is the first year she has brought her four-year-old son, Charlie with her.

"It has always been very important to me for us to recognize and understand our history and what's happening now so we can make it better," Nelson said.

Close to 200 units joined the nearly two-mile parade route that was made up of bands, community leaders, and city officials.

Organizers expect this year's parade to be the biggest one yet.