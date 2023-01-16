Dr. Christine Herring grew up in Homewood and raised a family in Monroeville, but the impact of her career reaches beyond the city. Herring co-founded her business, Herring Seminars and Consulting, in 2015 with the goal of cultivating diversity, equity, and inclusion in school districts, colleges and universities. Since then, the company has expanded its work to include corporations, government entities and nonprofit organizations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO