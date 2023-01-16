Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
Popular luxury fashion brand opens in Pittsburgh
Luxury brand Gucci is opening a store in Pittsburgh.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Women & Business: Lori Z. Hardiman
A few years after earning her J.D./MBA from Georgetown University, Lori Z. Hardiman left her job at a D.C. law firm to move back to Pittsburgh and start a family. She joined The First City Company, a real-estate business started by her father, so she could develop a healthy work-life balance while raising her children.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Women & Business: Dr. Christine Herring
Dr. Christine Herring grew up in Homewood and raised a family in Monroeville, but the impact of her career reaches beyond the city. Herring co-founded her business, Herring Seminars and Consulting, in 2015 with the goal of cultivating diversity, equity, and inclusion in school districts, colleges and universities. Since then, the company has expanded its work to include corporations, government entities and nonprofit organizations.
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Women & Business: Dr. Lauren O. Wright
Dr. Lauren O. Wright describes people strategy as “the career for me.”. A people person by nature, Wright has a knack for getting the ball rolling — two qualities that have helped her hit the ground running when she became the first Vice President of People Strategy at The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh six months ago.
This 7-acre estate in Marshall Township is for sale for $2.5M (photos)
A seven-acre estate is currently for sale in Baden in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, for $2.5 million. The estate, which includes a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, is currently listed with Michelle Bushée of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It is located at 130 Buckthorn Drive. The home was built by Marco...
Phillymag.com
Why I Left My City Life to Try Remote Work in the Wilds of Pennsylvania
Millions of Americans — including me — are reconsidering not only how they live, but where. So I tried a three-week program aimed at exposing city workers to rural life. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Women & Business: Ashley Sharek, Esq.
Being a woman in business is, for Ashley Sharek, a family affair. Her entrepreneurial lineage traces back four generations to her great-grandmother, the owner of a jewelry store later passed down to Sharek’s grandmother. “I think being a businesswoman is something that’s in my blood,” Sharek says.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
duqsm.com
Local metal band hosts sold-out album release show
On Jan. 14, metalheads from near and far gathered at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls in Millvale for Fall of Babylon’s album release show. The Pittsburgh-based metal band consists of vocalist Logan Cussen, guitarist Tad Logero and bassist Evan Weston. Live drummer Mike Rush also returned for his first set back playing with the band.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
butlerradio.com
Theater To Offer Free Popcorn Thursday
Thursday is National Popcorn day and a local business is celebrating with a free giveaway. According to the Butler Township Facebook page, Moraine Pointe Cinemas is offering a free mini popcorn to anyone who comes to see a movie. This offer is good for today (Thursday) only. Movie showtimes begin...
erienewsnow.com
Meet the woman working to make Pittsburgh's coldest days a little warmer
PITTSBURGH (WTAE) -- Suzanne Volpe, from Penn Hills, calls herself a “scarf bombardier.”. She "bombs" neighborhoods on cold days with instant warmth and lasting love. Before she can “bomb” a neighborhood with scarves, she has to make them. “It's fun, almost as much fun as putting them...
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal
When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
Penn
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
