ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Justice’ Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh Hearings but Is Disappointingly Short on Revelations

The big news on opening day of Sundance was the addition of Justice, an investigative documentary notable as the first foray into nonfiction filmmaking for major-league director Doug Liman, and for the fact that its existence had been kept under wraps for more than a year, with all participants signing NDAs. But to anyone who followed the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the shameful treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations of attempted rape when they were at high school together in the early ‘80s, there will be very little here that comes close to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy