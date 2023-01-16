Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd’s Family ‘Deeply Distressed’ After Tabloids Publish Death Scene Photos
Naomi Judd's family members are speaking out after several celebrity tabloids have posted photos of the late singer's death scene, as well as the contents of a note she reportedly left behind. In a post to Ashley Judd's Instagram, the family lambast the most recent coverage of Judd's death as...
Jon Cryer, Matthew Modine and other celebrities share hopes for safe return of missing actor Julian Sands
Celebrities and filmmakers including Jon Cryer, Matthew Modine and Frank Marshall shared their hopes and prayers for the safe return of actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking last Friday.
'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe auctioning his collection of 62 vintage motorcycles
"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe is auctioning a collection of 70 motorcycles he's purchased over the past 30 years at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
‘Justice’ Review: Doug Liman Doc Turns Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh Hearings but Is Disappointingly Short on Revelations
The big news on opening day of Sundance was the addition of Justice, an investigative documentary notable as the first foray into nonfiction filmmaking for major-league director Doug Liman, and for the fact that its existence had been kept under wraps for more than a year, with all participants signing NDAs. But to anyone who followed the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the shameful treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who came forward with accusations of attempted rape when they were at high school together in the early ‘80s, there will be very little here that comes close to...
