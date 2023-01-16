GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash

Grand Rapids police are investigating after two cars allegedly shot at each other on the city's southeast side, before crashing and injuring an uninvolved toddler.

Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE.

The two cars were reportedly shooting at each other.

Later, police did confirm the two vehicles crashed in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue.

One car rammed into an uninvolved vehicle, which was carrying a toddler.

The toddler was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police report.

Nearby, the second car crashed into a tree. The driver fled the scene.

Police say they did not locate any shooting victims, and they could not confirm whether evidence of a shooting was found.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update when information is readily available.

