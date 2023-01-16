ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Sean McDermott Has Hilarious Reaction To Bills Turnovers

Despite their overall success in the 2022 regular season and playoffs so far, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have struggled with turnover issues. During the Bills' Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, Allen threw two interceptions and lost one fumble. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York

You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why. For Western New Yorkers, wearing red and blue and blue is an almost daily occurrence because of our love of the Buffalo Bills and those 3 colors being what they wear. If not those, the blue, gold, and white for the Sabres and also Black orange, and white for the Bandits.
BUFFALO, NY
The Ringer

Josh Allen Needs to Chill

OK, before we start, let’s make one thing very clear: The Buffalo Bills offense is awesome. They rank second in DVOA. They rank second in expected points added. And they rank second in points per drive (which is kinda crazy, given that they are 31st in turnovers per drive). If not for those pesky Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills would have the best offense in the NFL.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Tickets going fast for Bills-Bengals playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you going to the game? That may be the most oft asked question regarding the hottest ticket in town. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly anticipated AFC Divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday. According to...
CINCINNATI, OH

