Cape Canaveral, FL

Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
ORLANDO, FL
Potential renovations coming to Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Terminal C just opened at Orlando International Airport, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is already looking at renovating the brand-new facility. The board is taking feedback from travelers and talking about the potential renovations they could make to accommodate those travelers better. One request...
ORLANDO, FL
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale

The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states. There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain. The senior community of apartments, mobile homes...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney

Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
ORLANDO, FL
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted

Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
United Adds Boeing 777-200 Orlando Service in March 2023

United Airlines in March 2023 plans temporary capacity increase to Orlando, as selected flights from Houston and Washington Dulles are scheduled with 364-seater Boeing 777-200. Houston – Orlando 03MAR23 – 25MAR23 777-200 operates 5 weekly round-trip. UA413 IAH0930 – 1246MCO 777 x23. UA673 MCO1157 – 1340IAH 777...
ORLANDO, FL
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Disney: EPCOT parking lot getting new names, signs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is updating the parking lot at EPCOT will new section names and signs. Disney is renaming sections in the EPCOT parking lot. The sections will now feature character names such as Moana, Wall-E and Rocket. The parking lot will also be divided into two...
ORLANDO, FL
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL

While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
ORLANDO, FL
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets

Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

