Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm Bay
WATCH: SpaceX launches GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force
CAPE CANAVERAL SFS, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Wednesday morning. SpaceX officials launched of the GPS III SV06, called Amelia Earhart, at 7:24 a.m. on Jan. 18. Following the launch, the...
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
WESH
Potential renovations coming to Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Terminal C just opened at Orlando International Airport, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is already looking at renovating the brand-new facility. The board is taking feedback from travelers and talking about the potential renovations they could make to accommodate those travelers better. One request...
fox35orlando.com
'Roboland' theme park set to open in Orlando, Florida on Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. - A new theme park called Roboland will open in Orlando on Friday. The City Beautiful is now the home base for the attraction that "combines robotics with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive experience that can be enjoyed together with friends and family," officials said in a news release Thursday.
wmfe.org
Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village now up for sale
The company that runs the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village has announced plans to sell the senior community, along with other properties in Florida and 14 other states. There's no buyer yet for the Osceola County property, and the time frame is uncertain. The senior community of apartments, mobile homes...
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WOGX and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Lake Nona Employee Relocation Moving Forward at Disney
Plenty of changes have hit The Walt Disney Company recently, from a CEO shakeup to park updates and more. After Bob Iger returned, many wondered what that meant for the planned relocation of thousands of Disney employees to the Lake Nona region of Orlando. At first, Iger shared he had not yet made a decision on it, but we later learned the project was still moving forward. Now, we have another update.
waste360.com
Sarno Road Landfill Reaches Capacity - Items No Longer Accepted
Sarno Road Landill in Brevard County, Fla. will no longer accept yard waste, construction debris or furniture going forward. Officials made the decision after they determined the landfill will meet capacity by February 2023. Small haulers who visited a couple times a week are worried about the impact it will have on their businesses.
aeroroutes.com
United Adds Boeing 777-200 Orlando Service in March 2023
United Airlines in March 2023 plans temporary capacity increase to Orlando, as selected flights from Houston and Washington Dulles are scheduled with 364-seater Boeing 777-200. Houston – Orlando 03MAR23 – 25MAR23 777-200 operates 5 weekly round-trip. UA413 IAH0930 – 1246MCO 777 x23. UA673 MCO1157 – 1340IAH 777...
allears.net
UPDATE on the Brightline Train and a Potential Stop Near Disney World
A train will soon connect Orlando all the way to Miami, and it’s set to connect key parts of Orlando to one another — but things may not be going as smoothly as some had hoped. The Brightline Train station in Orlando International Airport is set to open...
WESH
Kissimmee hotel and apartment buildings to be transformed into emergency, bridge housing
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The former Super 8 hotel off Vine Street in Kissimmee and the apartment buildings behind it could soon be transformed into bridge and emergency housing. Kissimmee Assistant City Manager, Austin Blake, says after working with a realtor to find a property that fit their needs, commissioners unanimously agreed to start negotiations to purchase the property.
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bay News 9
Disney: EPCOT parking lot getting new names, signs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World is updating the parking lot at EPCOT will new section names and signs. Disney is renaming sections in the EPCOT parking lot. The sections will now feature character names such as Moana, Wall-E and Rocket. The parking lot will also be divided into two...
Orlando International Airport named worst airport in U.S. for delays
MCO is one of four Florida airports listed.
travelawaits.com
Swanky New Train Station Coming To Orlando’s Airport — How It Will Help You Explore Florida
We’re getting our first look at Brightline’s new station in Orlando, Florida, set to open this year. The provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail released never before seen renderings of the future station, located at Orlando International Airport. “This world-class train station continues our mission of transforming train...
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Best Orlando Restaurants | Must-Try Restaurants in Orlando, FL
While the city of Orlando has a population of just over 300,000, the metro area has more than 2 million. What may be most surprising to visitors is how very much there is to do outside the theme parks. The Visitors’ Bureau commissioned a study that shows it would take more than 120 days to do all of Orlando’s activities, including sporting events. But staying within Orlando’s city limits can still mean driving an hour to get to your favorite Orlando restaurants. These are several Orlando restaurants I think are worth the trip.
A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets
Looking for a budget-friendly and easy date day idea? Pay a visit to an Orlando farmers' market. We have a dozen located around the city and in nearby suburbs, each offering a huge assortment of produce, local meats, artisan products... The post A Guide to Orlando Farmers’ Markets appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Andy’s Frozen Custard to Open Orlando Location
“Orlando is currently a franchise market and we’re excited that we have some good franchisees on board.”
