Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils Comprehensive Legislation to Increase Big Pharma Transparency and Accountability and Lower Prescription Drug Prices

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax. The progressive income tax proposal would have created different tax rates for different income levels. Voters rejected that idea. Crain's Chicago...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO