Read full article on original website
Related
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
islandfreepress.org
Coast Guard assists vessel taking on water near Oregon Inlet
On early Monday morning, January 16, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received a report that F/V Reel-E-Buggin had run aground hard and was taking on water in the vicinity of Hell’s Gate, just west of Oregon Inlet. Upon arriving on the scene, crews rigged up a dewatering...
opb.org
Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps
While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
Coastal counties left out of Gov. Kotek's homelessness emergency declaration
SEASIDE, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek made a point of declaring a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office earlier this month, but the order doesn't apply to the whole state, and coastal counties say they've been unfairly left out. County officials and homeless...
nwnewsradio.com
WA Transpo Commissioners get I-5 Bridge update, toll tech pitch
The project to replace the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River is at a critical stage, which includes the race for money to help pay for it. Now that what’s called the “locally preferred alternative” design has been chosen, the Interstate Bridge Replacement team is working on changes to the environmental impact statement, which is a critical component of the effort to get funding for the bridge replacement. Assistant project administrator, Frank Green, tells the State Transportation Commission, the estimated cost range is $5 to $7.5 billion with a target of $6 billion. “We have identified some risk, but we also have strategies to try to minimize the effects of those risks,” Green says, “How do we make sure something doesn’t push our schedule 6 months or a year and add, you know, a significant amount of potential inflation because of that?” Inflation costs are also definitely a factor with what Green described as wild swings in material costs, like lumber or steel, affected first by the pandemic and then supply chain issues.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Yakama Nation Granted Derogatory Feature Name Change
Nine tribal proposals to rename features across Washington state that once bore a derogatory term for Native American women are now official after the Board of Natural Resources approved them during its meeting Tuesday morning. The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved the nine proposals this week including proposals...
C-A-L Ranch and Coastal Farm and Home agree to merge
IDAHO FALLS — Two farm and ranch retail supply powerhouses in the western U.S. have agreed to merge. Coastal Farm and Home and C-A-L Ranch Stores on Wednesday announced they are combining forces and merging the two companies. “We feel this new company has tremendous opportunities in the future,”...
Chronicle
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
610KONA
Wolves are On the Rise in Washington and WDFW Needs Your Help
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the wolf population statewide grew 16% from 2021 to 2022, and stands at approximately 206. There are also currently 33 known wolf packs in the state. Though that number in growth is a bit below the annual state average of 25% since numbers began being kept, beginning in 2008.
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law
There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
Remember the WA Bridge That Collapsed 5 Months After Being Built?
Have you heard the story about the shortest-standing bridge in Washington State history? It literally collapsed within 5 months' time. The Kitsap Peninsula was mostly isolated in the early history of Washington State. There was a proposal created by the railroad company Northern Pacific in 1889 to construct a bridge connecting the peninsula to the rest of the state. Nothing happened with the project until the mid-1920s when authorities started gathering funds, consulting with engineers, and campaigning for the project.
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
kpq.com
Poor roads, high gas taxes, traffic congestion: Does Washington have it that bad?
You may be hard pressed to find people who like being stuck in traffic, but a new report suggests drivers in Washington State have an even harder time with it. According to Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the personal finance website, WalletHub, says the state ranks second in the country for worst driving experiences.
Comments / 1