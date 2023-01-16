The project to replace the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River is at a critical stage, which includes the race for money to help pay for it. Now that what’s called the “locally preferred alternative” design has been chosen, the Interstate Bridge Replacement team is working on changes to the environmental impact statement, which is a critical component of the effort to get funding for the bridge replacement. Assistant project administrator, Frank Green, tells the State Transportation Commission, the estimated cost range is $5 to $7.5 billion with a target of $6 billion. “We have identified some risk, but we also have strategies to try to minimize the effects of those risks,” Green says, “How do we make sure something doesn’t push our schedule 6 months or a year and add, you know, a significant amount of potential inflation because of that?” Inflation costs are also definitely a factor with what Green described as wild swings in material costs, like lumber or steel, affected first by the pandemic and then supply chain issues.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO