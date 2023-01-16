Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
UA School of Accountancy offering free assistance for disaster-related paperwork
The University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Accountancy is offering free assistance for disaster-related paperwork and applications tomorrow at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Selma. Supervised by UA faculty and church staff, students will assist with filling out paperwork for those who have been impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado. No...
selmasun.com
Morgan students named Youth Tour delegates by Pioneer Electric
Two of the 2023 Youth Tour delegates representing Pioneer Electric at the Montgomery Youth Tour in March are from Morgan Academy in Selma. Hope Holladay and Lelia Kelly were selected for the program. Other students are Alli Butts from Fort Dale and Jayden McMillan of Mackenzie High.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Alabama residents can get replacement SNAP benefits after Autauga tornado
Recipients of SNAP benefits who lost food items in the Jan. 12 tornadoes may be eligible for free replacements. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for recipients who “experienced storm-related food losses” in the six affected counties – Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa.
selmasun.com
United Way of Selma-Dallas County gives $30K to family resource center for tornado relief services
The United Way of Selma-Dallas County gave a check for $30,000 on Thursday to the Dallas County Family Resource Center for emergency family assistance needed after last week's tornado. United Way Director Jeff Cothran gave the check to Thomas Frazer, Executive Director of Dallas County Family Resource Center, on Thursday...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
WSFA
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
selmasun.com
AG Steve Marshall visits Selma after tornado, warns of scammers
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Selma Wednesday, January 18. He said he was moved at the sight of people from all over the area, in all neighborhoods and even some people from out of town, coming together to help each other in this time of need. But he has a warning for those who will come to town and have motives other than providing honest help to the recovery effort.
selmasun.com
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Alabama affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes
WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Alabama following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Alabama...
selmasun.com
Officers, inmates ‘lucky’ after jail takes direct hit from EF2 tornado with no injuries, but jail is ‘destroyed,’ sheriff says
The Dallas County Jail took a direct hit from Jan. 12’s EF2 tornado, but Sheriff Mike Granthum said he still thinks his officers and his inmates were “lucky.”. “We were lucky. We were blessed,” Granthum said. “We had zero injuries. We didn't even have to pass out a Band-Aid.”
selmasun.com
Where to find FEMA disaster assistance locations in Selma
Several FEMA disaster assistance locations have been set up in Selma for those still recovering from the devastation of the tornado event of Jan. 12. See below for a list of locations and times of operation:. Selma High School at 2180 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Methodist...
selmasun.com
Grassroots organizers helping Selma recovery recognized by state-based organization
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado, according to Alabama Values, a state-based 501(C)(3) communications hub seeking to amplify the efforts of civic organizations. Even though there wasn’t loss of life in Selma, livelihoods have been decimated, State Rep. Robert Stewart said in...
selmasun.com
Donations being accepted for 'Fill Parent University Bus' tomorrow
Donations of new or lightly used coats are being accepted for the "Fill Parent University Bus" event at the Selma High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow. Children can receive donations of school uniforms as well. Lunch will be provided from noon to 2 p.m. The...
Tornado damage will not stop upcoming Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee
SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The work of recovery and rebuilding are taking place all over the city of Selma and while the effects of a tornado last week may have left the city battered and bruised, it is certainly not beaten. Gregory Woodson and his brother Bertran epitomize the spirit of this city. They spent […]
WSFA
Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
wvasfm.org
MPS Superintendent appointed to Governor's Commission on Teaching and Learning
Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown has been appointed to the Governor’s Commission on Teaching and Learning. The commission is part of the four education-based executive orders signed by Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday. The commission will examine methods to enhance elementary and secondary education in Alabama. Melanie began...
selmasun.com
Lowndes County Athletics to kick off intramural track for kids in spring
Lowndes County Athletics will kick off its intramural track for kids this spring season. Lowndes County students in grades three to six are invited to take part. Athletics Director Coach Nick Rankins will contact the elementary and middle schools with registration forms. There is a $25 fee to register. All...
WSFA
Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma. On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and...
