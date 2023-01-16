The Elizabethtown Police Department is reminding citizens that it is important to secure your car wherever you are. “Over the last few days, citizens in surrounding areas have been victimized by thieves targeting unlocked cars. By simply locking your car doors, you drastically reduce the odds of being victimized. Additionally, and perhaps even more importantly, please remove all valuables, especially firearms and car keys, from any unattended vehicle. As always, we would ask anyone that observes any circumstances that leads them to believe that crime is imminent to please contact the police immediately. Our non-emergency line is (270) 765-4125 or for any emergency as always, you can dial 911.” says Elizabethtown Police Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham. Door locks remain an effective first line of defense preventing theft from and theft of cars.

