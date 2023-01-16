Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
wdrb.com
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
wdrb.com
New Albany City Council approves plan for new police department headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany is one step closer to getting a new police headquarters. The City Council approved the nearly $13 million project in a 6-2 vote during a meeting Thursday evening. The new building will be across the street from the current headquarters at Scribner Drive and...
wdrb.com
Neighbors wait for repairs as blasting set to resume next week at Louisville's future VA hospital site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boulders flew through the air and crashed through the roofs of Louisville homes after a mistake at the construction site for a new VA hospital. The US Army Corps of Engineers says there was an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges" on Oct. 4, 2022.
wdrb.com
JCPS says it will open schools as polling locations for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools said Thursday it will open schools as polling locations for a special election in February. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Secretary of State Michael Adams will meet Friday to discuss details. This comes two days after the Kentucky Board of Elections rejected...
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
wdrb.com
LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
Wave 3
Police: 3 people injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown restaurant
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Denny’s at North Mulberry Street around 1:30 p.m., according to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham. Witnesses state wind blew...
wdrb.com
$10K grant to help support immigrant and refugee-owned family child care homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $10,000 grant will help with child care in Louisville. The "Dollarwise Innovation Grant" was given to Louisville Metro Government from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Money will be used to recruit, train, and provide support to immigrant and refugee women who want to open family...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Pilot program in Kentucky allowing low-level offenders to go through treatment instead of jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot program in Kentucky is allowing certain people on trial to go through treatment instead of jail. It's launching in 11 counties, including Oldham County. Qualifying offenders will be ordered by a judge during pre-trial if they have a substance abuse disorder or a mental...
wdrb.com
New mobile outreach launches in Louisville to connect homeless population with resources, services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource in Louisville is working to connect the county's homeless population with services in the area. Volunteers of America Mid-States launched a new mobile outreach program Thursday morning. The program is a new addition of VOA Home, which provides emergency shelter and individualized case...
wdrb.com
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges announces reelection campaign
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges is seeking a second term. She announced her reelection bid on Tuesday, saying she wants to keep moving Charlestown in a positive direction. "I made a promise to improve infrastructure and work toward quality-of-life enhancements that would not only take care of...
'Finally heading in the right direction': Special prosecutor appointed on Nelson County unsolved cases
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Notably, the Netherlands case is not included. A letter obtained by WHAS11, appoints Hardin County's Commonwealth's...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
quicksie983.com
Elizabethtown Police Reminds Citizens To Secure Unattended Vehicles
The Elizabethtown Police Department is reminding citizens that it is important to secure your car wherever you are. “Over the last few days, citizens in surrounding areas have been victimized by thieves targeting unlocked cars. By simply locking your car doors, you drastically reduce the odds of being victimized. Additionally, and perhaps even more importantly, please remove all valuables, especially firearms and car keys, from any unattended vehicle. As always, we would ask anyone that observes any circumstances that leads them to believe that crime is imminent to please contact the police immediately. Our non-emergency line is (270) 765-4125 or for any emergency as always, you can dial 911.” says Elizabethtown Police Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham. Door locks remain an effective first line of defense preventing theft from and theft of cars.
wdrb.com
Human trafficking shelter opens in Louisville to provide safe haven for survivors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A first-of-its kind home in Louisville will provide a safe haven for survivors of human trafficking. That's what Cindy Crawford envisions for the new home. "They'll take a shower, sleep in a warm bed, they'll have love and all the food they need," Crawford said. Crawford...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
wdrb.com
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
