Shepherdsville, KY

WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges announces reelection campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges is seeking a second term. She announced her reelection bid on Tuesday, saying she wants to keep moving Charlestown in a positive direction. "I made a promise to improve infrastructure and work toward quality-of-life enhancements that would not only take care of...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
quicksie983.com

Elizabethtown Police Reminds Citizens To Secure Unattended Vehicles

The Elizabethtown Police Department is reminding citizens that it is important to secure your car wherever you are. “Over the last few days, citizens in surrounding areas have been victimized by thieves targeting unlocked cars. By simply locking your car doors, you drastically reduce the odds of being victimized. Additionally, and perhaps even more importantly, please remove all valuables, especially firearms and car keys, from any unattended vehicle. As always, we would ask anyone that observes any circumstances that leads them to believe that crime is imminent to please contact the police immediately. Our non-emergency line is (270) 765-4125 or for any emergency as always, you can dial 911.” says Elizabethtown Police Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham. Door locks remain an effective first line of defense preventing theft from and theft of cars.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY

