Columbia City baseball manager earns letter jacket 37 years later
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A former Columbia City High School baseball manager recently received a personal gift when family and friends presented him with a letter jacket 37 years later. Craig Moog served as the manager for the Columbia City baseball team while in high school, but he...
Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
City looks for new input on Foster Park Golf Course renovation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfers had plenty to say when Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation asked for their input on how to bring the city-owned Foster Park Golf Course into the future. Now, those who use the two-mile trail around Foster Park will get their chance to weigh...
California Dreamin’ at the Botanical Conservatory
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to the Botanical Conservatory to tour their newest exhibit with Nate Cardelli. California Dreamin’ transports you to the west coast with plenty of interactive fun for the whole family. Learn more here. The Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
Tasty Gourmet Popcorn at Poptique
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Gary Hively from Poptique Gourmet Popcorn to talk about the wide variety of flavors you can find at their shop. Learn more here. You can visit their location at 912 Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne or in Columbia City at 120 West Walker Way.
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and child found in a north side Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:35 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
The Journal Gazette to axe Sunday paper, debut Weekend Edition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, The Journal Gazette announced on its website it plans to move its Sunday paper to Saturday and debut a Weekend Edition paper. As a result, all the features readers typically see in the Sunday paper, will be added to the new Weekend Edition on Saturdays.
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
3 escape house fire on Warsaw Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults were able to safely evacuate a burning home on Warsaw Street late Wednesday night. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Warsaw. When fire crews arrived, they could see flames through a second story window.
Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
Century old Broadway theater will now be the Chateau on Broadway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Anyone who knows Eva Babalola knows she understands how to throw a party. Now, Babalola is the new owner of the Chateau on Broadway, formerly The Philmore on Broadway, in the 2400 block of the street by the same name. Currently, the 100-year-old venue...
New Haven becomes latest Indiana city to push for remote workers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven launched its remote worker recruitment program Wednesday, joining a list of more than two dozen Indiana cities that have made similar moves. The cities involved are working with MakeMyMove, a talent recruitment company, with the goal of adding more...
Social Scene: Jan 19, 2023
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams takes a look at events that are going on around Fort Wayne this weekend. On Saturday, how some mysterious fun at The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show from 6-9pm at the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Fort Wayne. Learn more here. On Saturday at...
Local students head to Washington DC for March for Life protest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, more than 150 high school students left Fort Wayne for Washington D.C. to participate in the annual March for Life protest. March for Life, the largest regularly reoccurring protest, annually protests the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Local participating schools...
Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
