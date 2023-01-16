ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

WANE-TV

Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City looks for new input on Foster Park Golf Course renovation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfers had plenty to say when Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation asked for their input on how to bring the city-owned Foster Park Golf Course into the future. Now, those who use the two-mile trail around Foster Park will get their chance to weigh...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

California Dreamin’ at the Botanical Conservatory

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to the Botanical Conservatory to tour their newest exhibit with Nate Cardelli. California Dreamin’ transports you to the west coast with plenty of interactive fun for the whole family. Learn more here. The Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tasty Gourmet Popcorn at Poptique

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Gary Hively from Poptique Gourmet Popcorn to talk about the wide variety of flavors you can find at their shop. Learn more here. You can visit their location at 912 Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne or in Columbia City at 120 West Walker Way.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Firefighters investigate southeast Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. Authorities have not provided any details...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

The Journal Gazette to axe Sunday paper, debut Weekend Edition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, The Journal Gazette announced on its website it plans to move its Sunday paper to Saturday and debut a Weekend Edition paper. As a result, all the features readers typically see in the Sunday paper, will be added to the new Weekend Edition on Saturdays.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3 escape house fire on Warsaw Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three adults were able to safely evacuate a burning home on Warsaw Street late Wednesday night. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Warsaw. When fire crews arrived, they could see flames through a second story window.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Skyline Pass shooting homicide-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 43-year-old woman shot her 7-year-old son in the chest and shot herself in the head during a double fatal shooting inside a north side home Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. After conducting autopsies, the coroner ruled Kari Lynn Beck’s manner...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Century old Broadway theater will now be the Chateau on Broadway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Anyone who knows Eva Babalola knows she understands how to throw a party. Now, Babalola is the new owner of the Chateau on Broadway, formerly The Philmore on Broadway, in the 2400 block of the street by the same name. Currently, the 100-year-old venue...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven becomes latest Indiana city to push for remote workers

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven launched its remote worker recruitment program Wednesday, joining a list of more than two dozen Indiana cities that have made similar moves. The cities involved are working with MakeMyMove, a talent recruitment company, with the goal of adding more...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Social Scene: Jan 19, 2023

Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams takes a look at events that are going on around Fort Wayne this weekend. On Saturday, how some mysterious fun at The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show from 6-9pm at the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Fort Wayne. Learn more here. On Saturday at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Local students head to Washington DC for March for Life protest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, more than 150 high school students left Fort Wayne for Washington D.C. to participate in the annual March for Life protest. March for Life, the largest regularly reoccurring protest, annually protests the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision. Local participating schools...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN

