It was the most dominant win yet in an impressive season for the St. Norbert Women’s basketball team. The Green Knights crushed Concordia of Wisconsin 81-36 at the Mulva Sports Center in DePere Wednesday night. They buried the visitors from Mequon in the third quarter, outscoring them 28-2. The Lady Knights shot 53% from the floor and had four players in double figures led by Kaycee Gierczak with 20 points. Olivia DeCleene had 14 and Casey Jepson added 12. Those three combined to shoot 18 of 24 from the floor. Defensively, St. Norbert allowed only 10 made field goals and held Concordia to 23% shooting. SNC improves to 13-3 on the season and they remain perfect atop the NACC standings at 9-0.

DE PERE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO