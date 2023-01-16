Read full article on original website
Area Lawmakers Pitch Absentee Ballot Tracking System
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – There’s now a proposal to send voters a text when their local clerk gets their absentee ballot. The plan from Republican Howard Assemblyman David Steffen and Appleton State Senator Rachael Cabral-Guevara would create a notification system for people who vote absentee in the state. S.
Updated Brown County Courthouse Security On The Agenda
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Out of the state’s 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has...
Students Can Take Private Pilot Written Test Prep Course at Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it’s been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin...
Psychiatrist Completes Schabusiness Competency Exam, Hearing Set Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The second part of a hearing to determine if Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man will be held Feb. 15, the court said Friday. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and...
Galloping Ghost Statue Gets A New Sign
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly a year after students raised concerns about the statue in front of Kaukauna High School, a new sign has been added with the hopes of providing a bit more context regarding the unique galloping ghost mascot. Several students voiced their concerns last spring, saying...
License Plate Reading Cameras Could be Coming To Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department and De Pere Police are hoping to join Green Bay...
1000 Islands Environmental Center is Ready to Soar Into Eagle Days
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — You can see and learn about a symbol of freedom next Saturday in Kaukauna. That’s when 1000 Islands Environmental Center is hosting its Eagle Days event. You can kick the day off with sunrise eagle viewing. Sunrise and sunset are the best times of...
Winter Storm Sends De Pere School Bus Off The Road
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. Lisa Eason said her daughter was one of the students on the bus. “She calls and she’s...
Food Co-Op Tries To Be A Good Egg When It Comes To Prices
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday...
Green Bay Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect; Angel Guerrero of Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department has taken 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay into custody. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument. An arrest was made on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, during an evening traffic stop in Green Bay.
Ammonia Leak Sends 3 People To The Hospital
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Just after 1am this morning, Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to 508 Elizabeth Street (TNT Crust) for an ammonia leak. Upon arrival companies found a substantial leak in the ammonia coolant system. All plant employees were successfully evacuated with a total of six people being evaluated or transported for respiratory issues.
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
Program Reopens Less Than A Week After Devastating Fire
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Macht Village Programs, an organization that had a building destroyed by a fire last week, now has a new home. Macht Village assists children and young adults with severe emotional and behavioral problems. Smoke billowing over Interstate 41 just south of De Pere caught the...
Henry VIII’s Ex-Wives Take Center Stage at Fox Cities PAC in SIX
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The six ex-wives of Henry VIII are spending some time at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton this weekend; as they get a chance to re-tell her-story. SIX is a musical that re-imagines each of the historic queens as modern pop icons in...
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
St. Norbert Women keep rolling
It was the most dominant win yet in an impressive season for the St. Norbert Women’s basketball team. The Green Knights crushed Concordia of Wisconsin 81-36 at the Mulva Sports Center in DePere Wednesday night. They buried the visitors from Mequon in the third quarter, outscoring them 28-2. The Lady Knights shot 53% from the floor and had four players in double figures led by Kaycee Gierczak with 20 points. Olivia DeCleene had 14 and Casey Jepson added 12. Those three combined to shoot 18 of 24 from the floor. Defensively, St. Norbert allowed only 10 made field goals and held Concordia to 23% shooting. SNC improves to 13-3 on the season and they remain perfect atop the NACC standings at 9-0.
No Injuries After School Bus Slides off Road in Brown County
LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A school bus carrying students slid off the road in Brown County Thursday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. on Olden Glen Road in the town of Ledgeview. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirms there are no injuries and the students will transfer to a...
Second Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A second suspect has pleaded not guilty to an October murder and armed robbery. Julius Freeman Jr. entered the not guilty pleas Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Benzel Rose on Oct. 17, 2021. No trial date was set. He returns to court Feb. 24 for a status conference.
Green Bay Police Searching for Suspects Involved in Rash of Auto Thefts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their help in the search for suspects involved in a rash of reported auto thefts on the City’s east and west sides. Since January 15, 2023, police have started investigations on five stolen...
