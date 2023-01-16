Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Trustees approve refuse district budget
Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District trustees approved the $1,625,085 Fiscal Year 24 budget Jan. 14. The budget reflects an 8.43% increase. Station Manager Steve Lewis reported higher prices accounted for the sharp increase. “Inflation is killing us. Everything just costs more,” he said. “Our biggest factor is fuel. Our trucks burn about 100,000 gallons per year so that is where inflation is hurting us most.”
boothbayregister.com
WANTED FOR DEFENESTRATION
JANUARY 2023 - Dog Treatment in This Gimcrack Town - by Auggie. Auggie rates the merchants in Boothbay Harbor who give out free dog treats. It's by Auggie, so it’s written with his usual vinegar and venom. It's as terrifying as a warm toilet seat in a public bathroom.
boothbayregister.com
Adopt-a-Tree fundraiser funds, awards presented
Tom Minerich, representing the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, delivered the proceeds from the Adopt-A-Tree fundraiser to Boothbay Region High School’s STEM program Jan. 11. The fundraiser included four-foot wooden trees (for a donation of $80 each) that were designed, cut and primed by the students of Boothbay Region High School’s STEM Program. The 16 trees were sold and nearly all were decorated and entered for judging.
boothbayregister.com
Meesha Luce is Maine’s Young Agents Committee Chairwoman
Meesha Luce, CPIA, ACSR, a personal insurance account executive at Allen Insurance and Financial, is the 2023 chairwoman of the Maine Insurance Agents Association’s Young Agents Committee. A member of the MIAA Young Agents Committee since 2013, Luce was named the MIAA Young Professional of the Year in 2017.
boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed! Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people what are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon, or both, if you want, for a few hours to fit your schedule. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please feel free to come in to look around, talk to us, or just have a cup of coffee, or put a few pieces in the puzzle we are currently working on.
boothbayregister.com
Jan. 20 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
boothbayregister.com
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
boothbayregister.com
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
boothbayregister.com
CANCELLED: The Waldo to screen ‘Julie and Julia’ on Friday, January 20th at 7:00pm
Due to the amount of snow that still needs to be removed in Waldoboro and the Winter Parking ban, and knowing that many may not be able to travel safely this evening, The Waldo has decided to cancel tonight's screening of "Julie and Julia". We are very sorry to have to cancel an event, but feel that this is the safest decision for our patrons, staff and volunteers. Hope to see you soon at another Waldo event!
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay rolls past Buckfield
Seahawk senior Gryffin Kristan poured in seven three-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Boothbay Region boys varsity basketball team to a 74-54 victory over the Buckfield Bucks Wednesday night, Jan. 18 in Buckfield. Junior Luke Morley had 15 points and junior Finn Harkins added 13 as the Seahawks...
Comments / 0