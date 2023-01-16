ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Wyoming County man sentenced to prison, stole over $50,000 from parents

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
A Wyoming County man was sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison on one count of grand larceny and 12 counts of forgery, after stealing over $50,000 from his parents.

The defendant, 44-year-old Paul Mioducki, apparently set out a plan to steal over $55,000 from his parents over the course of six months. Mioducki carried out the theft by using debit cards, gift cards, online applications, and an illicit underground market for gift cards.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Mioducki pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the third degree and was placed on one year of interim probation. He agreed to pay back restitution in the amount of $16,935.

While serving his probation, Mioducki continued to steal from his parents and was arrested again on July 11, 2022, when his stealing accelerated exponentially.

Mioducki admitted on Sept. 26, 2022, to violating his interim probation, and on Dec. 15, 2022, he admitted to stealing an additional $41,408 from his parents.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Mioducki was sentenced to 2 to 6 years on each grand larceny conviction, a sentence set to run concurrently with each other. The court recommended that Mioducki receive the shock incarceration program, a type of boot camp prison for first-time, non-violent offenders.

