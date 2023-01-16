Jake Elliott has been kicking the heck out of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but has he been getting a little extra advantage?. That was the talk across the bye week after an article on Football Zebras last week highlighted how the Eagles were accused of cheating on extra points during their Week 14, 48-22, win over the Giants. The allegation was part of a story about how the league sent a message to officials to be on the lookout for teams using foreign objects on kick attempts in the postseason.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO