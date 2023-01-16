Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Giants vs. Eagles prediction, betting odds for NFL Divisional Round
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles square off with the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday,...
What time will the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game start Saturday?
Two of the NFL’s legacy teams will meet again Saturday evening at Lincoln Financial Field. Whenever the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play, it increases what’s already one of the longest lists of games between two teams in league history.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (1/19/23): time, TV, details FREE live stream
If you like to see offensive hockey, check in on tonights game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the host Edmonton Oilers. Entering play, Tampa Bay has won five games in a row, scoring at least four goals in all of its wins. It also ranks sixth in goals (156) and third in assists (274) in cruising to 29 wins and third place in the Eastern Conference.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with Susquehanna Twp. grad, assistant coach Lori Locust
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust Thursday, according to multiple reports. She was the only woman coaching on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Locust was born in Philadelphia, but grew up in Harrisburg and...
Are the Eagles cheating on field goals? Check out the video and what Jake Elliott says about it all
Jake Elliott has been kicking the heck out of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but has he been getting a little extra advantage?. That was the talk across the bye week after an article on Football Zebras last week highlighted how the Eagles were accused of cheating on extra points during their Week 14, 48-22, win over the Giants. The allegation was part of a story about how the league sent a message to officials to be on the lookout for teams using foreign objects on kick attempts in the postseason.
Super Bowl champ uses bow & arrow to kill massive mountain lion ‘wreaking havoc’ on neighborhood
Where do you go when you need help getting rid of a giant mountain lion wreaking havoc on your neighborhood? Well, one former NFL player can help you out. Derek Wolfe, who spent nine seasons playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, killed a very large mountain lion Tuesday night using a bow and arrow, he posted to Instagram. The picture shows Wolfe holding the animal which appears to stand just as tall as he is at 6-foot-5. Wolfe estimated that it weighed 195 pounds.
bet365 Ohio bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this bet365 promo code, sports lovers in Ohio gambling on any event this week can obtain a Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet...
All that late-season Steelers’ momentum? Forget about it
Down the stretch, the Steelers were hot. Their rookie passer, Kenny Pickett, was picking up his play and making big plays in the fourth quarter to win games. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and the offensive line became a wrecking crew to be feared on the ground. Harris, in particular, found another level of play in his many angry runs for extra yardage.
Forget the kicking game, report says Eagles are gaining unfair advantage on one key play and ‘officials don’t care’
The Philadelphia Eagles played their way to the top seed in the NFC this year, and Saturday they will begin what they hope is another Super Bowl push when they host the New York Giants in the playoffs. But, it seems, the Eagles’ 14-3 record has put them under a...
FanDuel Ohio promo code unlocks Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for OH today
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio who bet on any NHL or NBA game today can earn a Bet $5, Get...
