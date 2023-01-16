ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Are the Eagles cheating on field goals? Check out the video and what Jake Elliott says about it all

Jake Elliott has been kicking the heck out of the ball for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, but has he been getting a little extra advantage?. That was the talk across the bye week after an article on Football Zebras last week highlighted how the Eagles were accused of cheating on extra points during their Week 14, 48-22, win over the Giants. The allegation was part of a story about how the league sent a message to officials to be on the lookout for teams using foreign objects on kick attempts in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Super Bowl champ uses bow & arrow to kill massive mountain lion ‘wreaking havoc’ on neighborhood

Where do you go when you need help getting rid of a giant mountain lion wreaking havoc on your neighborhood? Well, one former NFL player can help you out. Derek Wolfe, who spent nine seasons playing for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, killed a very large mountain lion Tuesday night using a bow and arrow, he posted to Instagram. The picture shows Wolfe holding the animal which appears to stand just as tall as he is at 6-foot-5. Wolfe estimated that it weighed 195 pounds.
BALTIMORE, MD
All that late-season Steelers’ momentum? Forget about it

Down the stretch, the Steelers were hot. Their rookie passer, Kenny Pickett, was picking up his play and making big plays in the fourth quarter to win games. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and the offensive line became a wrecking crew to be feared on the ground. Harris, in particular, found another level of play in his many angry runs for extra yardage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
