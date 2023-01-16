Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kswo.com
West Texas Rehab prepares for annual telethon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the West Texas Rehabilitation Center about to host its annual telethon fundraiser this Saturday, we’re highlighting some of the kids who are able to get free services from the center thanks to the event. On Wednesday, we introduced you to twins Nathan and Zane,...
kswo.com
Furry Friend Friday: American Staffordshire Terrier
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Rodrick introduced the 7News team to 4-month-old, American Staffordshire Terrier. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, January 21st. For more information...
kswo.com
Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
kswo.com
Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers on Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 350 Soldiers graduated at Fort Sill on Friday, January 20. The soldiers graduated from B Battery with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, and 79th Field Artillery in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. Among the graduates were Private First-Class Asuncion...
Local bar hosting benefit for boy fighting cancer
A Wichita Falls bar is hosting a benefit for an 11-year-old boy undergoing treatment for Leukemia.
kswo.com
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
kswo.com
The Lawton Farmers Market hosts gardening forums
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the rising cost of groceries more and more people are interested in growing their own food. Dr. Edward Legako, President of the Lawton Farmers Market stops by to tell us where you can learn. The gardening forum takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m.-9 a.m....
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
kswo.com
Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project. Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.
kswo.com
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
This Famous Talk Show Host Graduated College in Wichita Falls, Texas
One of the most famous, well-respected, and culturally relevant celebrities the world has ever known went to college right here at Midwestern State University. “Who is it, Eric? I’m sitting on pins and needles over here," said nobody. The titan of daytime talk, Oprah's illegitimate offspring, the Macho Man of mustaches himself:
KFOR
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) — The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. This is where they are actively searching for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. While OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of...
kswo.com
Highland Cemetery arch work complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After over a month of work, construction on the Highland Cemetery arch is officially complete. Construction to replace the mortar on each column began on December 1, it’s been closed since then. Though the arch is complete, it will not reopen until the streetlight can...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
kswo.com
Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
kswo.com
UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
