Reynolds Army Health Clinic receives award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Reynolds Army Health Clinic has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval after an evaluation. The seal reflects the healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe, quality patient care. Francella Smoker, the Joint Commission Officer, said, “I’ve only been here three years, and...
kswo.com
Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosted a job fair on Friday. The job fair is held four times a year to connect people with Stephens county employers. Twenty-one businesses were in attendance. More than one-hundred job seekers took advantage of this opportunity. The foundation also...
oklahomawatch.org
Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?
Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
Relocation Programs Continue To Grow In Numbers In Rural America
From free lots for building a house to cash to dinners, rural communities are offering a variety of incentives to entice people to their communities as part of relocation programs. One area that hopes to see an increase in population – although by how much is unclear – is Duncan,...
kswo.com
Digital literacy classes being held at Lawton Public Library
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday was the second day for the Digital Literacy Learning Workshops at the Lawton Public Library. These workshops are held by Connected Nation as a way to help share computer, internet, and mobile device basics with the community. In the workshops, participants learn to use and...
kswo.com
Fort Sill graduates over 300 soldiers on Friday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 350 Soldiers graduated at Fort Sill on Friday, January 20. The soldiers graduated from B Battery with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, and 79th Field Artillery in a special ceremony on Fort Sill’s Polo Field. Among the graduates were Private First-Class Asuncion...
Clay County employees placed on administrative leave
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
kswo.com
UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
chickashatoday.com
Grady County Sheriff to Retire
After a more than 40-year career in law enforcement, Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir is retiring. Grady County commissioners accepted Weir’s retirement letter in their meeting last week. Weir will be stepping down at the end of the month. Weir has spent 10 years as sheriff and was first...
kswo.com
West Texas Rehab prepares for annual telethon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the West Texas Rehabilitation Center about to host its annual telethon fundraiser this Saturday, we’re highlighting some of the kids who are able to get free services from the center thanks to the event. On Wednesday, we introduced you to twins Nathan and Zane,...
KOCO
Legal expert discusses how Athena Brownfield case could play out in court system
CYRIL, Okla. — A legal expert discussed how the Athena Brownfield case could play out in the court system. As KOCO 5 learns more details about the case, it has also led to more questions. We are still in the early stages of the case and getting justice for little Athena.
kswo.com
MEDWATCH: 'Quit Week' hopes to push people to stop smoking
Every two seconds someone needs blood, that’s according to Our Blood Institute. Seven of the 2022 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year winners are from Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
kswo.com
‘Legacy of the Warrior’ luncheon rescheduled for March
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The “Legacy of the Warrior” luncheon has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th. It will begin at 11 a.m. at the Patriot Club on Fort Sill, and will feature speakers from the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache Nations. Additionally, the KCA Vets color guard, native...
kswo.com
Lawton-Ft. Sill airport demolition project underway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is doing some major renovations over the next year, and Thursday they began with a demolition project. Crews began their first steps with the demolition of the boarding gate area that was built in the 1950′s so they can install a brand new entrance.
kswo.com
Ukrainian soldiers arrive at Fort Sill
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials have confirmed a “contingent” of Ukrainian soldiers landed at the Lawton airport on Sunday night and are currently on Fort Sill. The soldiers are here to spend the next several months training on the U.S. Patriot missile system before a...
kswo.com
Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
kswo.com
Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
Convicted child abuser wants out of prison
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
