linknky.com
Pair of NKY small school hoopers among state’s leading scorers
If you had a few guesses at who is leading Kentucky high school boys’ basketball in scoring this season, a few of the common responses might be an obvious one first with Holy Cross senior Jacob Meyer, North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard, Lyon County’s Travis Perry or maybe even Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross boys down Campbell County
The Holy Cross Indians (12-5) downed the visiting Campbell County Camels (12-8), 90-75 in non-region action. The Indians shot 62 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range and made 50 percent of their free throws to go with 35 rebounds. Senior standout guard Jacob Meyer led the way scoring 37 points with senior guard Javier Ward and senior center Sam Gibson scoring 29 and 13, respectively. Meyer and Gibson grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively, for double-doubles.
linknky.com
Thursday NKY HS hoops roundup: Newport boys beat NewCath in crucial 36th District seed game
The Newport Wildcats (15-4) downed the host Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (9-10) for the second time this year and fifth time in a row with a 76-58 victory in a key 36th District seed game. Newport had four players score in double figures making 63 percent of its shots as...
linknky.com
Football alignment set by KHSAA for next two years
While KHSAA football teams across the Bluegrass had a layout of where their future was going to be in terms of their class and opponents in district play, they learned in Wednesday’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting that it would only be for two years. The original plan was to have the new alignment run from 2023-26.
linknky.com
Burns wins big in CovCath victory over Highlands
Thomas Burns watched at midcourt of the historic David Evans Gymasium Court at Holmes High School with his family knowing every person in attendance at the basketball game stood in his corner. The Covington Catholic senior lacrosse player is battling a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma that primarily...
Saugatuck basketball sweeps on 'powerful' Title IX celebration night
SAUGATUCK - One by one, Saugatuck community members filed into the building. They were immediately bombarded with an incredible amount of history. The Saugatuck basketball program celebrated Title IX with its own local celebration of the groundbreaking legislation passed a little more than 50 years ago. Nine influential women who...
linknky.com
City of Dayton renamed Who Deyton for second year to honor Bengal playoff run
Dayton Mayor Ben Baker issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as Who Deyton, Kentucky during the Cincinnati Bengal’s 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle.
