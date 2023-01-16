Family wants to keep McNinch House going after owner dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The McNinch House Restaurant announced that renowned owner Ellen Davis died.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we share that Ellen Davis, adored owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has passed away,” the restaurant’s Facebook post revealed. “In the coming days, we will pay tribute to Miss Ellen, and share further details when available. We are continuing to serve our guests and ask for your prayers as we navigate without our beloved Ellen and Beth.”

Ellen’s daughter, Beth Davis, died in November.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to the restaurant’s Twitter feed, McNinch House is a AAA Four-Diamond award-winning establishment. The restaurant is located at 511 N. Church Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.