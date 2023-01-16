ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Family wants to keep McNinch House going after owner dies

By Matthew Memrick
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWGBY_0kGgPrMn00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The McNinch House Restaurant announced that renowned owner Ellen Davis died.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we share that Ellen Davis, adored owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has passed away,” the restaurant’s Facebook post revealed. “In the coming days, we will pay tribute to Miss Ellen, and share further details when available. We are continuing to serve our guests and ask for your prayers as we navigate without our beloved Ellen and Beth.”

Ellen’s daughter, Beth Davis, died in November.

According to the restaurant’s Twitter feed, McNinch House is a AAA Four-Diamond award-winning establishment. The restaurant is located at 511 N. Church Street.

CHARLOTTE, NC
