ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Meet Wall-E: Robot gives Fairhaven pub’s servers a second set of hands

By Matt Paddock, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IB8d5_0kGgPlJf00

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — When you walk into Traveler’s Alehouse , you may run into the restaurant’s newest employee.

But Wall-E isn’t your average server.

Named after the protagonist in Disney’s “Wall-E,” the robot offers the restaurant’s staff a second set of hands, according to chef William Couto.

“Wall-E is basically just a wagon with a brain,” Couto said.

Wall-E helps the pub’s servers deliver plates to tables and relays takeout orders from the kitchen to the front foyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXSxe_0kGgPlJf00

The plates and takeout bags are placed on one of Wall-E’s three trays, which can collectively hold 66 pounds.

Couto said Wall-E has the restaurant’s layout memorized, adding that his sensors prevent him from crashing into furniture, other servers and unsuspecting guests.

Each of the restaurant’s tables and locations are numbered, according to Couto. That means that, with the push of a button, Wall-E knows exactly where to go and what to do.

ALSO READ: Robot server brings meals to patrons at Warwick restaurant

Wall-E first started working at Traveler’s Alehouse in late December.

Couto tells 12 News that the restaurant has been struggling to hire since the start of the pandemic.

“The demand for people is really high in the restaurant industry,” Couto said. “It’s hard to work short-staffed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oL50E_0kGgPlJf00

That’s why the restaurant chose to bring Wall-E on board.

“He shows up on time, he’s great,” Couto said. “No complaints. He also gets along well with our staff.”

Wall-E does more than just fill holes in the restaurant’s staffing schedule.

He can also greet guests, bring them to their tables and sing “Happy Birthday.”

When asked whether Wall-E could eventually take jobs away from prospective hires, Couto said absolutely not.

“He’s not replacing staff,” Couto explained. “He’s no more of a replacement to staff than a calculator or a blender.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c843C_0kGgPlJf00

Wall-E was created by Bare Robotics , a tech company known for making hospitality robots.

The restaurant pays Bare Robotics a monthly fee for Wall-E, according to Couto. So far, he said Wall-E has been worth every penny.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
BRAINTREE, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Mega Meatball Is a Meaty Monstrosity of Comfort Food

How much meat is too much meat? When it comes to this mega meatball at Brack’s Grille & Tap in Taunton, there’s no such thing. I recently stopped by Brack’s because we had to try the meatball after hearing about it from a co-worker. Meatballs are one of the ultimate comfort foods, bringing back thoughts of Sunday dinners and homemade meatballs stewing in a pot of sauce for hours.
TAUNTON, MA
FUN 107

Westport Man’s Mantis Shrimp Mystery Solved After Wareham Find

Our recent article about a mantis shrimp that was found ashore in Wareham has helped a Westport man solve a nearly year-long mystery. We received an email this week from Doug Glassman, who said that he found a “deceased mysterious shelled creature” on his dock back in April 2022, but couldn’t get any answers as to what it was.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
reportertoday.com

Winthrop Street Property Under Town Ownership

The Town of Rehoboth now owns a property located at 321 Winthrop Street. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais said Tuesday a foreclosure final judgment had been issued. “We need to insure the property as soon as possible,” Vadnais explained. “We have some decisions to make, three months, six months, twelve months policy for a vacant lot. The town is not in the business of being a landlord.”
REHOBOTH, MA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

Buttonwood Park Needs Your Help in Naming Adorable Baby Sloth

Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford needs the public’s help. An adorable baby sloth was born at the zoo in August and the sweet, little guy needs a name. Back in October, Fun 107 shared the exciting news of Buttonwood welcoming the furry bundle of joy. 13-year-old Sandy and 21-year-old male Bernardo are parents to Ziggy who arrived last June, and now they have another child to add to their family.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy