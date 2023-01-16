ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

A man barricaded himself in a room at an Anaheim Motel 6

Anaheim police officers responded to the Motel 6 near State College Boulevard, just north of the 91 Freeway, on Thursday after various motel guests called the police a possible domestic violence incident inside one of the rooms. The motel guests said that they heard glass breaking from inside a room...
ANAHEIM, CA
NB Police Department Updates: Mobile Café, Secret Santa

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café, allowing community members to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
Bush St. will be closed between 5th and Santa Ana Bl. until Friday night

There is a full closure on Bush Street between 5th Street and Santa Ana Boulevard in order to accommodate construction work in the area through Friday evening, Jan. 20. In addition, the southbound lanes will be closed on Bush Street between 4th and 5th streets. The closures will be in place 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
SANTA ANA, CA
The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
Cypress police blotter, January 8 to January 14, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 8, 2023. Traffic Stop –...
CYPRESS, CA
La Palma police blotter, January 6 to January 11, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 6, 2023. Counseling...
LA PALMA, CA
Seal Beach announces parking program improvements

You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To further improve your parking experience, the new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, we have expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.
SEAL BEACH, CA
Former owner of Orange County wastewater treatment company pleads guilty to federal environmental criminal charge

The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty today to a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, and his company, Klean Waters Inc., pleaded guilty to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon

Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
SANTA ANA, CA
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on January 24

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 24. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71676/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. City staff will present an overview of an inclusionary housing ordinance, which would set minimum requirements for...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

