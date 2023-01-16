You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To further improve your parking experience, the new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, we have expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO