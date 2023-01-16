Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
localocnews.com
Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at 2800 W. 1st St. in Santa Ana
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:06 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 2800 West 1st Street. Officers responded to the scene and located the pedestrian in the roadway. Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Police Department investigates shooting on Huntington Village Lane
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult with injuries. The individual was transported to a local hospital,...
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out an apartment fire in northeast Santa Ana this morning
Neighbors called 911 to report smoke from an apartment at the 2100 blk of N. Ponderosa St. in. northeast Santa Ana this morning at 8:10 a.m. OCFA firefighters knocked down the fire in just eight minutes and stopped it from spreading to adjacent units. No injuries were reported. The fire...
localocnews.com
A man barricaded himself in a room at an Anaheim Motel 6
Anaheim police officers responded to the Motel 6 near State College Boulevard, just north of the 91 Freeway, on Thursday after various motel guests called the police a possible domestic violence incident inside one of the rooms. The motel guests said that they heard glass breaking from inside a room...
localocnews.com
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
localocnews.com
$25K reward offered to help catch suspects who firebombed Costa Mesa’s Planned Parenthood
The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is seeking the public’s help in order to identify the individuals responsible for the arson of a medical building in Costa Mesa, California, on March 13, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
localocnews.com
NB Police Department Updates: Mobile Café, Secret Santa
On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café, allowing community members to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public...
localocnews.com
The SAPD is conducting a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint this Friday night
The Santa Ana Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint on Friday, January 20, 2023. It will begin at 7:00 PM and is scheduled to conclude at 2:00 AM. The primary purpose of a DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving, not to increase arrests. All too...
localocnews.com
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
localocnews.com
Bush St. will be closed between 5th and Santa Ana Bl. until Friday night
There is a full closure on Bush Street between 5th Street and Santa Ana Boulevard in order to accommodate construction work in the area through Friday evening, Jan. 20. In addition, the southbound lanes will be closed on Bush Street between 4th and 5th streets. The closures will be in place 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
localocnews.com
The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who stole a package
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a female who stole a package from the mailroom of the Centerpointe Apartments on December 3, 2022. The female appears to have dark hair and tattoos on the front of both shoulders. She was wearing a red tank top when she stole the package.
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, January 8 to January 14, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 8, 2023. Traffic Stop –...
localocnews.com
SAPD Police Chief Valentin re-appointed to an international Victim Services Committee
The Santa Ana Police Department is pleased to announce that along with currently serving as the current President of the Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association, Chief David Valentin has been re-appointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Victim Services Committee for term 2023-2025. The...
localocnews.com
La Palma police blotter, January 6 to January 11, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 6, 2023. Counseling...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach announces parking program improvements
You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To further improve your parking experience, the new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, we have expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.
localocnews.com
Former owner of Orange County wastewater treatment company pleads guilty to federal environmental criminal charge
The former owner of a wastewater treatment facility in Orange County and his company each pleaded guilty today to a federal environmental criminal charge for discharging untreated industrial wastewater into the county’s sewer system. Tim Miller, 65, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin, and his company, Klean Waters Inc., pleaded guilty to...
localocnews.com
The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon
Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
localocnews.com
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on January 24
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, January 24. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/71676/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m.:. City staff will present an overview of an inclusionary housing ordinance, which would set minimum requirements for...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are expected...
localocnews.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
