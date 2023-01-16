Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SC State University requesting $209 million in state funding for campus projects
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is requesting $209 million in state funding for the 2023-24 fiscal year to go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. The largest sum of money, $54.7 million is being requested for the reconstruction of Turner Hall. It's one of...
Cayce working to find, preserve Black cemeteries
CAYCE, S.C. — There are lost pieces of history below the ground in the City of Cayce and the town is now working to uncover it. The mission is to find local Black cemeteries from the Colonial past and to assess their preservation needs. The city needs your help...
Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Buddy Call19 Survivor: Carrie Morris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — They are the words no woman wants to hear, "you have breast cancer." It's been about a year and a half since Carrie Morris heard the words. At 40 years old, the working mom of three believed she was in good health. She ate right and was feeling pretty good before she hit the medical speedbump that would change her life and change her mind about doing things.
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
wpde.com
HopeHealth in Florence launches new program to give people access to fresh produce
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A new program in the Florence area is giving people access to fresh produce thanks to a partnership with a local Save-A-Lot. HopeHealth launched their new program called 'HopeFresh' on Thursday. The program encourages healthy eating and food preparation through education and demonstration. It aims...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Dreher High School's Chief James Harris is News19’s Teacher of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chief Petty Officer James Harris has always had a passion for service, but after 20 years, 5 months and 4 days, he decided to retire from the Navy and enter the classroom. "The NJROTC program is leadership development and there's many ways of having leadership development,...
Lexington Two tells of sentimental items recovered from George I. Pair
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The demolition of George I. Pair Elementary School continues, and there's a process Lexington School District Two is going through to find a safe place for the sentimental items from the school. Throughout the last 70 years, this school building has served several purposes for...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
manninglive.com
Clarendon Sheriff's Office invites community to breakfast
The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is organizing a drive-thru breakfast pickup in honor of National Cereal Day. They will be offering bagged breakfasts via drive-thru on Tuesday, Mar. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The bagged breakfasts will be given out on a first come, first serve basis and will be offered only while supplies last. For more information, contact Sgt. Annett Smith at 803-435-4414 or asmith@clarendoncountygov.org.
Columbia mayor focused on hearing solutions for homelessness and gun violence at National Mayors' Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week two mayors from the Midlands are taking part in the National Mayors' Conference in Washington D.C. Starting Wednesday Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and Cayce Mayor Elise Partin will have networking opportunities with other mayors from across the country. Mayor Rickenmann says he hopes those...
Sumter Shag Club fundraises for Saving Sumter's Strays
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumer Shag Club is fundraising for the local animal shelter Saving Sumter’s Strays. The group is collecting money, pet food and toys to donate to the organization. "Everybody’s like family," Shag Club President Whit Blanton said. "You come in a stranger, you go out...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg school receives environmental education grant from DHEC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg is one of 20 schools in South Carolina to receive a grant that supports environmental education. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently announced the school will receive its Champions of the Environment award which includes $2,000 for a hydroponic gardening project.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0