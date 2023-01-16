ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

News19 WLTX

Cayce working to find, preserve Black cemeteries

CAYCE, S.C. — There are lost pieces of history below the ground in the City of Cayce and the town is now working to uncover it. The mission is to find local Black cemeteries from the Colonial past and to assess their preservation needs. The city needs your help...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
HOLLY HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Buddy Call19 Survivor: Carrie Morris

COLUMBIA, S.C. — They are the words no woman wants to hear, "you have breast cancer." It's been about a year and a half since Carrie Morris heard the words. At 40 years old, the working mom of three believed she was in good health. She ate right and was feeling pretty good before she hit the medical speedbump that would change her life and change her mind about doing things.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
manninglive.com

Clarendon Sheriff's Office invites community to breakfast

The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is organizing a drive-thru breakfast pickup in honor of National Cereal Day. They will be offering bagged breakfasts via drive-thru on Tuesday, Mar. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The bagged breakfasts will be given out on a first come, first serve basis and will be offered only while supplies last. For more information, contact Sgt. Annett Smith at 803-435-4414 or asmith@clarendoncountygov.org.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter Shag Club fundraises for Saving Sumter's Strays

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumer Shag Club is fundraising for the local animal shelter Saving Sumter’s Strays. The group is collecting money, pet food and toys to donate to the organization. "Everybody’s like family," Shag Club President Whit Blanton said. "You come in a stranger, you go out...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg school receives environmental education grant from DHEC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg is one of 20 schools in South Carolina to receive a grant that supports environmental education. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently announced the school will receive its Champions of the Environment award which includes $2,000 for a hydroponic gardening project.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

