COLUMBIA, S.C. — They are the words no woman wants to hear, "you have breast cancer." It's been about a year and a half since Carrie Morris heard the words. At 40 years old, the working mom of three believed she was in good health. She ate right and was feeling pretty good before she hit the medical speedbump that would change her life and change her mind about doing things.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO