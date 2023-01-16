Read full article on original website
Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at Misericordia
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The daughter of a prominent civil rights activist paid a visit to Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Doctor Ilyasah Shabazz visited Misericordia University near Dallas as part of their week-long MLK celebration. She is one of six daughters of Malcolm X. She shared a message of...
Pickleball tournament for a young boy in need
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Vhito DeCapria watched on as people play pickleball at the YMCA in Williamsport. The 11-year-old from Jersey Shore has had to battle cancer twice in his life. After being cancer free for seven years, doctors say Vhito relapsed with secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August. In December,...
Students encouraged to put civics knowledge to the test
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of a spelling bee. But what about a competition centered around American democracy?. "It's testing kids in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade across the county on their civics knowledge and bringing some fun and excitement around civics," said Hilary Crow, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
A new home for Alvernia's Schuylkill County campus
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville. The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in...
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
16 To The Rescue: Almirola
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This week we meet a litter of 10-week-old German shepherd/boxer/pit bull mixes referred to as the NASCAR litter. They are all named after race car drivers and are all being fostered in a loving home in South Williamsport through Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue. Almirola,...
State grants awarded to improve playgrounds
TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
Letter to the Editor: The facts about Jessie Bloom
Submitted January 17, 2023 I was deeply moved to learn former Williamsport Mayor Jessie L. Bloom recently passed away. No doubt many will provide commentary about what they believe her legacy is or should be. Unfortunately, many will opine without facts behind them, and as a journalist, I am obligated to stand behind facts. So here is an indisputable fact about the so-called “influx”: Research from a commissioned study, led...
Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
Enjoying the sunshine on MLK Day
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gary Polinchak of Hanover Township says he doesn't need the sunshine as a reason to head out to Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre for some disc golf. "We just like playing. We play every week and rain or shine. We play in the snow, the rain, everything," explained Polinchak.
Geisinger Medical Center Muncy celebrates first anniversary — Healthwatch 16
MUNCY, Pa. — Debbie Fry was having routine lab work in June of 2021 when she got some of the worst news of her life: She had cancer. Fry started treatments right away, but the 40-minute drive from Muncy to Geisinger in the Danville area was exhausting for her. On top of that, she had a complication.
Student-athletes from Bloomsburg University participate in day of service
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — College students usually don't have much in common with elementary school students, but they were all under one roof, sharing smiles and a story at Bloomsburg Memorial Elementary School. The Bloomsburg University men's basketball team read a book to first graders. "Last year, we helped around...
Kids rescued after bus goes over embankment
DANVILLE, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, a school bus filled with 11 middle schoolers went off an embankment. Residents who saw the bus crash this morning say a combination of bad weather, low visibility, and unfamiliarity with the area could've all played a role in sending that bus off the road and into a creek.
Candidates for special election in central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This is not typically the time of year for political signs, but depending on where you live, you'll see them all over. There is a special election at the end of this month to replace State Senator John Gordner. Gordner resigned from office in November to...
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
Find out what it's like to be a state trooper
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — If you've ever considered working in law enforcement or are curious about what police officers do, an upcoming program might be for you. The Citizens' Police Academy is designed to expose people to different parts of law enforcement. "We bring in different people of law enforcement...
Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township. Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton. Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path...
Who is Brenda Crowell? Meet Williamsport’s Jeopardy! star
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Crowell, a Williamsport native who just appeared on Jeopardy!. Brenda talked about her experience on the popular game show. She recalls how she prepared, what Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings and the other contestants were like, what the application process was like, and what else we might not expect about Jeopardy!
Crack sealing this week in Lycoming, Tioga counties
A crack sealing project continues this week along major routes in Lycoming and Tioga counties. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 21 the contractor will be performing crack sealing on Interstate 180 in both directions between mile marker 10 (Muncy exit) and mile marker 16 (Pennsdale / Route 220 exit) in Lycoming County. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. In Tioga County, from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 21 the contractor will be crack sealing on Route 15 in both directions between the Liberty and Sebring exits and between the Canoe Camp exit and the New York state line. Work will be performed during the daytime hours. Drivers can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Kriger Construction is the primary contractor for this $772,600 crack sealing project.
Missing Pennsylvania brothers found dead in reservoir with fishing poles
Luzerne County, Pa. — Divers found two men in the water still with their fishing poles at Pike's Creek Reservoir after a search that lasted over a week. Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was reported missing to state police on January 9. Family members also told police that both Daniel and Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 4 Pike's Creek Reservoir...
