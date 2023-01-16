Read full article on original website
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school
Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets
Anthony Edwards is kicking himself in the head following the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-118 road loss to the Denver Nuggets Monday night. It appears that Edwards is taking that loss harder than most other defeats he’s suffered not just in the NBA but in his entire basketball career, as he revealed to Dane Moore. Probably as […] The post Anthony Edwards ‘mad as hell’ over major reason behind Minnesota’s loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 teams Breanna Stewart will meet with when free agency opens
WNBA free agency finally opens on Saturday and there’s no doubt that Breanna Stewart will be the biggest name on the market. The former league MVP is going to be an unrestricted free agent and her decision is expected to make a significant impact on the landscape of the WNBA. Stewart has been dropping hints […] The post 4 teams Breanna Stewart will meet with when free agency opens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 players Pacers must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Indiana Pacers have arrived earlier than expected. Acquiring Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis was quite the masterstroke that expedited their contending timeline. However, Haliburton’s knee and elbow injuries threaten to derail Indiana’s surprising 2022-23 campaign, which complicates their trade deadline plans even further. It’s no...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Sixers star Joel Embiid claims ‘white guys on YouTube’ are secret to his shooting
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid started playing basketball late for someone who’s now a professional player. The Sixers star played soccer and volleyball as a child, but picked up basketball at the age of 15. Within four years, Embiid was a superstar center at the University of Kansas, averaging...
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka is the latest name to emerge on the trade market as the February 9th trade deadline approaches. Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to send him to a new team. The veteran big man has only appeared in 16 games in 2022-23, away from the team for weeks. In limited minutes this […] The post 3 best trade destinations for Bucks veteran Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Insane Luka Doncic stat proves Mavs star is the best young player in the NBA today
Luka Doncic is the best young player in the NBA today, and the Dallas Mavericks star continues to erase any doubts about that status with his sensational play. On Friday against the Miami Heat, Doncic exploded for 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Mavs to the 115-90 victory. The Slovenian guard shot really well from deep, going 5-of-8 to keep Dallas in front from start to finish.
Steve Kerr provides key James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga injury updates
The Golden State Warriors are slowly but surely inching closer to full-strength. Steve Kerr told reporters that Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged with seldom-used teammates on Wednesday and are doubtful for Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics. James Wiseman, meanwhile, didn’t participate in live action and is a bit further away from making his […] The post Steve Kerr provides key James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors will be pissed off when they see L2M report in OT vs. Celtics
It isn’t surprising that Thursday’s highly-anticipated matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics produced an instant classic. What has turned out to be a shocking development in the aftermath of Boston’s 121-118 overtime victory is the number of botched calls the referees committed in the final two minutes of action. Stephen Curry and the Dubs aren’t going to like this one bit.
Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion
The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey’s idea to utilize him off the bench […] The post Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez’s ‘bittersweet’ reaction to Marlins-Twins trade
SP Pablo Lopez and two prospects were traded from the Miami Marlins to the Minnesota Twins for 2B Luis Arraez on Friday. The Marlins and Twins addressed crucial roster needs as a result of the deal. Lopez shared a “bittersweet” take on the news, per Jordan McPherson. “Pablo Lopez said the trade is ‘bittersweet’ considering […] The post Pablo Lopez’s ‘bittersweet’ reaction to Marlins-Twins trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hung on for dear life’: Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on Warriors nearly blowing 20-point lead vs. Cavs
The thoroughly depleted Golden State Warriors shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, holding on for a 120-114 victory that marks the defending champions’ first road triumph against a winning team this season. Less than 24 hours after playing 43 minutes in an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics,...
Brink, Jones lead No. 4 Stanford past No. 8 Utah 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and No. 4 Stanford bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62 on Friday night. Hannah Jump made...
Jordan Poole’s 32-point eruption vs. Cavs draws perfect reaction from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors earned their best road win of the season on Friday night, holding on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114. The defending champions’ stunning victory was their first over a winning team away from Chase Center, and clinched their first successful road trip of 2022-23. Despite the loss, the Cavaliers’ 19-5 mark at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse still ranks as the best home record in the Eastern Conference.
Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch
There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on traumatizing experience before Celtics’ win vs. Warriors
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown returned from his three-game absence against the Golden State Warriors, though it wasn’t an easy journey for him to play in the game. And no, we’re not talking about his right adductor injury that forced him out recently. Instead, it was his travel to Thursday’s game that really “traumatized” him. Brown admitted as much in his tweet on Friday, noting how his usual 15-minute trip to the TD Garden took two hours because of Boston’s traffic.
