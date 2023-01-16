ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Stupid Illinois Criminal Arrested By Leaving Many Clues For Cops

If you're looking to spend some time in jail, I just found the perfect way for you to end up there. Stupid Criminals Doing Dumb Crimes Are Going To Get Busted Every Time. When it comes to your normal everyday type of crimes, you're usually going to find the criminals to not be too bright. That's why the majority of the time they get caught. The old saying is "don't do the crime if you can't do the time." Well, I think they have plenty of time. Sometimes, I wonder if they actually want to go to jail. That's exactly what I believe about this recent situation.
SKOKIE, IL
marshallradio.net

Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies

ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
MANKATO, MN
1520 The Ticket

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Residents Give Honest Reviews Of Their Jail Experiences

When you go to a restaurant or hotel and receive excellent service, you might just show your appreciation by posting a review online for staff and future customers to read. The same thing applies when you have a negative experience somewhere and you want everyone to know your frustrations. A website called Yelp is one place people go to share their experiences.
ILLINOIS STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota Legislature needs to take action to strengthen gun laws

The State of Minnesota is in a unique position to undertake a leadership role concerning a crisis threatening the very fabric of our society: the epidemic of gun violence spreading throughout our rural and urban areas. Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American youth. It has been more than 10 years since the Sandy Hook shooting, and schools are still a place of fear for our children.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states

The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Suspects in Fatal Minnesota Shooting At-Large

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are looking for the suspects in a deadly shooting that occurred late Tuesday night in central Minnesota. A news release from the St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly before midnight at an apartment complex. Officers responding...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
fourstateshomepage.com

Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
WISCONSIN STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
VAN BUREN, AR
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
Minnesota Reformer

Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.

WEAVER, Wabasha County  — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The issue is only visible on the molecular scale. Like Broberg, many rural Minnesotans rely on private wells, which tap into groundwater systems spread underneath rolling crop […] The post Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy