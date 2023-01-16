Rendering of Elementary School No. 8, a new school being built by Lake Travis ISD. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) The first reading of an agreement between the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD to fast track development of a new elementary school in Lake Travis was met with concerns from Lakeway City Council about impacts to traffic; the first reading was presented during the Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.

