ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Concerns over traffic, development arise during first reading of new Lake Travis Elementary School

Rendering of Elementary School No. 8, a new school being built by Lake Travis ISD. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) The first reading of an agreement between the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD to fast track development of a new elementary school in Lake Travis was met with concerns from Lakeway City Council about impacts to traffic; the first reading was presented during the Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buda hosts workshop regarding potential mixed-use development

Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council held a workshop Jan. 17 to discuss and give direction regarding a potential horizontal mixed-use development by Forum Investment Group. Horizontal mixed use means there is a commercial or retail aspect to the development next to residential; vertical mixed-use is when there is commercial or retail on the first floor of a building with the rest as residential.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward

Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy