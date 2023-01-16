Read full article on original website
Pflugerville ISD is now considering closing fewer schools. But other painful cuts could be ahead.
The Pflugerville Independent School District is narrowing down which elementary campuses could be closed to help address the multimillion-dollar budget deficit it's facing. The move comes after the district held a series of community meetings during which teachers, parents and students pushed back against the closures. Originally, when PfISD officials...
Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
Concerns over traffic, development arise during first reading of new Lake Travis Elementary School
Rendering of Elementary School No. 8, a new school being built by Lake Travis ISD. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) The first reading of an agreement between the city of Lakeway and Lake Travis ISD to fast track development of a new elementary school in Lake Travis was met with concerns from Lakeway City Council about impacts to traffic; the first reading was presented during the Jan. 17 regular City Council meeting.
Students, parents protest as Pflugerville ISD talks school closures, possible cuts to programs
Discussions about possible schools closing and programs being cut continue in Pflugerville ISD as the district faces a multimillion-dollar budget deficit.
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items; Hutto ISD to begin major projects
Pflugerville ISD voters approved $366 million in bond propositions in November. (Community Impact file photo) Pflugerville ISD moves forward with 2022 bond items. Preliminary work is set to begin on some of the $366 million in bond propositions Pflugerville ISD voters approved in November. Victor Valdez, chief technology and operations...
Spring break 2024 dates realigned with UT, ACC for Round Rock ISD students
Round Rock ISD trustees shifted dates for the 2023-24 academic calendar to realign the district's spring break with that of UT and ACC. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Spring break dates for Round Rock ISD's 2023-24 school year have been shifted forward by one week. The RRISD board of trustees approved the...
Spring break 2024 dates, legal fees, representation under consideration by Round Rock ISD trustees
Round Rock ISD trustees will consider some changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar for spring break as well as discussing and possibly taking action regarding legal representation and fees. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Shifting dates for spring break and exploring options for legal fees and representation are on the agenda for...
Georgetown ISD to build three facilities ahead of 2024-25 school year, consider bond to fund more
A new Georgetown ISD elementary school is planned to go in at the Pearson Ranch development. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) With student enrollment expected to continue to increase over the next decade, Georgetown ISD is set to have three school buildings come online in the 2024-25 school year, with additional campuses to follow.
Lakeway day care owner denied special-use permit to operate business
Bianca King presents her case to council during a Jan. 17 Lakeway meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Lakeway resident Bianca King was denied a special-use permit to operate her at-home day care on Vanguard Street during the Jan. 17 Lakeway City Council meeting. The council was split in its decision, with...
Candidate filing for Georgetown ISD board, Georgetown City Council opens ahead of May 6 election
The candidate filing period for the May 6 election runs from Jan. 18-Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Those seeking to run for spots on the Georgetown ISD board of trustees and Georgetown City Council have from Jan. 18 until Feb. 17 to file for candidacy. Two Georgetown ISD board of...
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
Buda hosts workshop regarding potential mixed-use development
Buda City Council meets at City Hall, located at 405 E. Loop St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Buda City Council held a workshop Jan. 17 to discuss and give direction regarding a potential horizontal mixed-use development by Forum Investment Group. Horizontal mixed use means there is a commercial or retail aspect to the development next to residential; vertical mixed-use is when there is commercial or retail on the first floor of a building with the rest as residential.
Leander City Council grants the removal of four heritage trees at future substation site
Located east of the intersection of Hero Way West and Lakeline Boulevard, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. substation will be on roughly 4.93 acres. (Courtesy City of Leander) Four heritage trees were approved for removal at the future Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. substation site east of the intersection of Hero...
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
Review of Austin Water continues with a focus on staffing issues, audit recommendations
City Council heard a report on The University of Texas' audit of Austin Water Jan. 18. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After a series of water quality incidents, a leadership change and an external audit, Austin Water is looking to take on a range of improvements to staff up and solidify its operations.
How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward
Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
TxDOT seeks to record public comments about updates to I-35 project
The I-35 Capital Express Central Project preferred design in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement was released Dec. 7, and the public comment period is on until March 7. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to record public comments about the latest updates to the...
Hutto to consider $12M in contracts for water, wastewater projects
Hutto City Council approved an updated water and wastewater master plan in December that identified key projects. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several design, construction and purchase contracts totaling approximately $12 million will be up for consideration at Hutto City Council's regular meeting Jan. 19. The four contracts are for various water...
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
