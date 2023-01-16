Tuesday night Antwerp Girls Varsity lead with their defense by not allowing host Continental no more that 3 baskets in a quarter to take home the victory. The Archers jumped out to an early lead by winning the first quarter 13-4. The Archers opened up an 11 point lead at half by outscoring the Pirates 8-6 in the second quarter, Archers 21-10 at half. The Archers added 8 more to their lead in the third, 35-16 heading to the fourth quarter. A close fourth went the Archers way as they swept the quarter and the game. Archer 42-22 final.

ANTWERP, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO