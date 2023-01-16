Read full article on original website
Ruth Ann (Niese) Coble, 1950 – 2023
MILLER CITY – Ruth Ann Coble, 72, of Miller City, passed away at 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 30, 1950 in Bluffton to the late Ralph and Viola (Kuhlman) Niese. On July 21, 1973, she married Steve Coble, who survives in Miller City.
An Update From LifeWise Academy – Continental
From LifeWise Academy – Continental Facebook page:. We left 2022 simply awestruck by the goodness, power, and love of God. LifeWise in Continental was simply a concept last January and God made it all come together when we hit the ground running in March! The summer was spent with interviews to find the amazing teachers God created for our classroom, working on schedules, presenting the ministry, praying, meetings… the summer ended in July with finding our classroom. Then the next month we watched as numbers went from 50, 100, and all the way up to 170 students.
Continental Drama Department Rehearsing for “Tarzan”
The Continental Drama Department has chosen “Tarzan” for their Spring 2023 production. The cast and crew are busy with rehearsals, learning their lines, building the set and all that goes into a great production. The spring musical is scheduled for March 17 – 19 in the Irene Casteel auditorium. Make plans to take in this great show!
Continental Elementary 2nd Quarter Honor Roll, 2022-2023
Congratulations to the following Continental Elementary students who earned Honor Roll recognition for the 2nd quarter of the 2022-2023 school year!. All A’s: Levi Beach, Asher Deken, Brock Horstman, Norah Streicher, Nolan Wagner. A/B: Aryana Camareno, Violet Fuller, Beckham Okuley, Mia Okuley, Lily Ordway, Mallory Salisbury, London Schwarzman, Brystol...
Continental High School Honor Rolls 2nd Quarter of 2022-2023
Congratulations to the following Continental High School students who earned Honor Roll recognition for the 2nd Quarter of the 2022-2023 school year!. All A’s: Brystol Fitzwater, Rebecca Sullivan. A-B: Ryker Armey, Dallyn Bartley, Micalin Basinger, Tucker Clementz, Maeci Dockery, Hunter Foreman, Ethan Friesel, Griffin Fuller, Logan Hammond, Ava Homier,...
Lady Archers Defend Their Way to Victory Over Pirates
Tuesday night Antwerp Girls Varsity lead with their defense by not allowing host Continental no more that 3 baskets in a quarter to take home the victory. The Archers jumped out to an early lead by winning the first quarter 13-4. The Archers opened up an 11 point lead at half by outscoring the Pirates 8-6 in the second quarter, Archers 21-10 at half. The Archers added 8 more to their lead in the third, 35-16 heading to the fourth quarter. A close fourth went the Archers way as they swept the quarter and the game. Archer 42-22 final.
