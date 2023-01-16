ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place

By Chris Davis, Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194A49_0kGgOv4s00

According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.

The issue caused Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools to close on Tuesday, January 17.

"The pipe burst at a joint," said Mark Riggins, General Manager of Clarksville Gas and Water.

Riggins says the line along Ashland City Highway and Horace Crow Drive is one of the main arteries of Clarksville's water system that pumps water to the far reaches of Montgomery County. The initial alert about the line rupture came through at 3 a.m. Monday morning and crews have been working hard ever since. The repair has been so difficult because the line was 15 feet below ground.

"We basically had to remove the whole hill, as you can see now, to repair this pipe," said Riggins.

Once they unearthed the broken piece, it was easy to see why so much water gushed out so quickly.

"It’s a lot of water for any pipe to take at one time at the rate that was coming out. That’s significant," said Riggins.

The General Manager of Clarksville Gas and Water promised a full review of what happened once everything is fixed.

"Is there anything we could have done? What do we need to do for the future to prevent this from happening again? Unfortunately, sometimes, it just happens and it’s just an isolated event. That’s what I’m going to pray this one is, to be honest with you," he said.

Businesses like Colorz Hair and Nails, a salon just feet from the rupture site, have only had a trickle of their normal business.

"We did have cancellations because of this," said Jamie Ford, a stylist at the salon. "They didn’t want to have to deal with the parking. I’m like, y’all we’ve got plenty of parking down there."

Water is certainly a resource she can't work without, but she's just glad they could still remain open.

"The water pressure is lower than normal," said Ford. "I don’t think I’d be able to rinse my colors with bottled waters; they would not appreciate that."

Stage 2 of the city's Water Conservation Contingency Plan is activated until further notice. This means the goal is 10% reduction in water usage per day. The city said all citizens must cooperate to accomplish this goal.

Clarksville's water is safe to drink, according to city officials, and they said that water treatment plant staff are working around the clock to keep it that way.

The city also said it will not be necessary to fill bathtubs or store water.

Here are the guidelines that the city is asking of residents:

  • Restrict operation of ornamental fountains or ponds except where necessary to support aquatic life
  • Prohibit recreational water use, including use of faucets, hoses or hydrants
  • Prohibit washing of any motor vehicles, motorbikes, boats, trailers, airplanes, etc. The only exceptions to this are when public safety is at risk, as with garbage trucks and trucks that transport food and perishables.
  • Reduction in draining/refilling swimming pools
  • Prohibit hosing off paved areas, buildings, windows, or other surfaces.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
z975.com

Water restriction order continues in Clarksville as crews repair broken line

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Mandatory water restrictions remain in effect for Clarksville and are likely to continue until at least this evening. The restrictions were ordered because of a break in a 30-inch water transmission line on Ashland City Road in the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 16, according to Clarksville Gas & Water spokesperson Rhonda Fulton. Because of that restriction, CMCSS schools were closed on Tuesday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two major crashes close interstate in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews in Robertson County had their hands full on Thursday morning after two separate incidents required hours of rescue efforts and cleanup. According to the Robertson County EMA, the first crash was a tractor-trailer that lost control, rolled off I-65 at a construction entrance, and...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Source

Dickson Appoints Director of Newly Created Office of Emergency Management

Dickson Police Department’s Todd Christian has been promoted to major and designated as the director of the City of Dickson’s newly created Office of Emergency Management. A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Christian will continue to lead the department’s Special Operations Division, which oversees training, equipment and the department fleet, and will continue his role as the department’s network coordinator with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. As director of the OEM, Christian will add the responsibility of creating and implementing the city’s Emergency Operations Plan in response to natural and man-made disasters.
DICKSON, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Guthrie Explosion

Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
GUTHRIE, KY
whopam.com

Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released

The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
GUTHRIE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

University Landing off-campus apartment complex in Clarksville sells for $20.1 million

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A downtown apartment complex has been sold to a real estate investment advisory firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. University Landing, 101 University Ave., is just two blocks from Austin Peay State University and was sold on Jan. 3 for about $20.1 million to Campus Realty Advisors, according to an article from the Nashville Business Journal.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy