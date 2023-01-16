Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place

According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.

The issue caused Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools to close on Tuesday, January 17.

"The pipe burst at a joint," said Mark Riggins, General Manager of Clarksville Gas and Water.

Riggins says the line along Ashland City Highway and Horace Crow Drive is one of the main arteries of Clarksville's water system that pumps water to the far reaches of Montgomery County. The initial alert about the line rupture came through at 3 a.m. Monday morning and crews have been working hard ever since. The repair has been so difficult because the line was 15 feet below ground.

"We basically had to remove the whole hill, as you can see now, to repair this pipe," said Riggins.

Once they unearthed the broken piece, it was easy to see why so much water gushed out so quickly.

"It’s a lot of water for any pipe to take at one time at the rate that was coming out. That’s significant," said Riggins.

The General Manager of Clarksville Gas and Water promised a full review of what happened once everything is fixed.

"Is there anything we could have done? What do we need to do for the future to prevent this from happening again? Unfortunately, sometimes, it just happens and it’s just an isolated event. That’s what I’m going to pray this one is, to be honest with you," he said.

Businesses like Colorz Hair and Nails, a salon just feet from the rupture site, have only had a trickle of their normal business.

"We did have cancellations because of this," said Jamie Ford, a stylist at the salon. "They didn’t want to have to deal with the parking. I’m like, y’all we’ve got plenty of parking down there."

Water is certainly a resource she can't work without, but she's just glad they could still remain open.

"The water pressure is lower than normal," said Ford. "I don’t think I’d be able to rinse my colors with bottled waters; they would not appreciate that."

Stage 2 of the city's Water Conservation Contingency Plan is activated until further notice. This means the goal is 10% reduction in water usage per day. The city said all citizens must cooperate to accomplish this goal.

Clarksville's water is safe to drink, according to city officials, and they said that water treatment plant staff are working around the clock to keep it that way.

The city also said it will not be necessary to fill bathtubs or store water.

Here are the guidelines that the city is asking of residents:

Restrict operation of ornamental fountains or ponds except where necessary to support aquatic life

Prohibit recreational water use, including use of faucets, hoses or hydrants

Prohibit washing of any motor vehicles, motorbikes, boats, trailers, airplanes, etc. The only exceptions to this are when public safety is at risk, as with garbage trucks and trucks that transport food and perishables.

Reduction in draining/refilling swimming pools

Prohibit hosing off paved areas, buildings, windows, or other surfaces.

