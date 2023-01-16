ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Polka music is back on WKTL’s airwaves

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubUIX_0kGgOo9100

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Every Saturday since the early 1960s, WKTL has broadcast cultural music from sunup until sundown out of Struthers High School.

Over the past few weeks, you might have missed that music after their soundboard broke. But this past Saturday, those stacks of CDs and records made their return — everything from big bands to Latino to Slovenian polka hit the airwaves.

Akron-based radio station helps highlight Youngstown-area bands

Dennis Spisak is the general manager at WKTL and says since they’ve been back on the air, people have told him how much they missed the music.

“I think it reminds people of their past, it reminds them of their parents, it reminds them of their grandparents,” he said.

You can catch WKTL from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Saturday on 90.7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysusports.com

Penguins Set to Host YSU Collegiate Invitational on Friday

The Youngstown State men's and women's track and field team will play host to more than 1,800 athletes at the YSU Collegiate Invitational presented by Southwoods Health at the WATTS. Field and running events are set to begin at Noon. Teams Competing:. Alderson Broaddus, Ashland, Bowling Green (women), Carlow, Cedarville,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

64K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy