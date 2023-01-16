ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLUC

Outdoor Channel to feature UP conservation officers in upcoming episode

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wardens, a television show airing on Outdoor Channel featuring Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officers throughout the state of Michigan will be highlighting two Upper Peninsula officers. Conservation Officers Zach Painter of District 1 and Officer Todd Sumbera of District 2 can be...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

DNR continues to clear the way for UP winter fishing access

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is continuing a successful program to keep boating access sites plowed at more than two dozen popular Upper Peninsula ice fishing locations. Various local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

26 Copper Country nonprofits receive #GivingTuesday donations

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The community support for nonprofits in Michigan’s Copper Country hit record levels for #GivingTuesday this year with $659,136.77 being donated and $200,000 being matched by Portage Health Foundation. This week’s checks to the 26 nonprofit partners will begin to be delivered with the largest...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts prayer service to end gun violence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is doing its part to address gun violence in Michigan. The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosted an interfaith prayer service to end gun violence Wednesday. Over 30 people gathered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to pray with each other. The service began with a Native American drum circle before each participant prayed for a specific case of gun violence in recent years.
MARQUETTE, MI
99.1 WFMK

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan jobless rate remains stable in December

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained constant over the month at 4.3 percent, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB). Employment in the state edged down by 1,000, while unemployment was unchanged over the month, resulting in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY this morning for Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Charlevoix Counties. Slippery roads and slower than normal traffic is expected. Be careful of ice on roads and sidewalks. Scattered showers Tuesday. Mostly rain, but...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Counties With the Most Crimes Committed

Every state has areas where crime seems to be more prevalent. Higher crime rates are typically associated with more urban areas, as well as those that have experienced an economic downturn, but that's not always the case. Each year, the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center division compiles statistical...
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI

WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
MICHIGAN STATE

