Read full article on original website
Terrie Reed
4d ago
This is truly heartbreaking 💔 😢 my thoughts and continous prayers are with the family smh 😔 so sad 🙏🏾❤️🕊
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Man faces a dozen murder counts for family’s death
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Martin Muniz, 41, for the murder of four people and severely injuring an 8-year-old female on Mack Court.
Cleveland police: Woman, 4-year-old son found safe
Cleveland police are asking for help finding a woman and her four-year-old son.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
Search for gunman who killed high schooler at bus stop
Several 911 callers reported a chaotic and terrifying scene on January 10, as dozens of people were at a bus stop when a high school student was shot and killed.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on the city’s West side and a second shooting in 2020. Harold Williams is charged with two counts of murder, one count...
Cuyahoga inmates’ causes of death revealed
Two inmates of the Cuyahoga County Jail died Nov. 1 of drug intoxication, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office revealed this week.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Testimony continues in the trial for Chawn Cloyd, the man who allegedly attacked a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife last February. Cloyd, 43, was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault for the Feb. 10, 2022 assault. Lakewood police...
Cleveland man wanted for murder arrested in Wickliffe
A Cleveland man who was wanted for murder has been arrested after a shoplifting incident in Wickliffe Monday night.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
cleveland19.com
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of suspects are wanted for stealing a cart full of toys from Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the pushed the cart full of toys out of Burlington without paying. Take a close look at the surveillance...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court to fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022. Kevin McCarthy was convicted of one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
cleveland19.com
Reward offer increased in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an increase in the reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Huron County mother missing for over five years on Friday. Officials increased Amanda Dean, the victim of domestic abuse who was last...
cleveland19.com
Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
Family of murder victim wants killer to stay in prison
Samuel Bulgin was convicted of aggravated murder and is serving a 25-to-life sentence. A parole hearing is scheduled for next week.
Ohio man charged for allegedly killing father, sister and nephew
Aggravated murder charges have been filed against a man accused of having shot and killed his father, sister and nephew as well as another man and critically wounded an 8-year-old girl in a Cleveland home last week, authorities said. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of having shot each of the victims in the head in […]
cleveland19.com
Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
Woman charged with killing boys in Ohio funeral procession crash
Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for man who attacked woman at red light, tried to rob her
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still searching for a man who tried to rob a woman when she was stopped at a red light. He couldn’t take her car or purse, but he did punch her in the face several times before her screaming scared him off.
Police: Woman attacked at red light in Ohio
A motorist told police she was assaulted during a robbery attempt by a man while stopped at a red light on Monday in Akron.
Comments / 8