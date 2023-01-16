ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 8

Terrie Reed
4d ago

This is truly heartbreaking 💔 😢 my thoughts and continous prayers are with the family smh 😔 so sad 🙏🏾❤️🕊

Reply(1)
3
 

cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lake County Common Pleas Court to fatally shooting his roommate in April 2022. Kevin McCarthy was convicted of one charge of reckless homicide for the April 14, 2022 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Reward offer increased in case of missing Huron County mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced an increase in the reward offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a Huron County mother missing for over five years on Friday. Officials increased Amanda Dean, the victim of domestic abuse who was last...
HURON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 17-year-old Elyria girl last seen on Jan. 18

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to hep find missing 17-year-old Alexzandria Hensell. She was last seen at her home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to police. Hensell was described by police as 5′2″ tall, 110 pounds. Police said she was last seen...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday. The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron. The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.
AKRON, OH

