Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD: Cars exchanging gunfire crash, hurt toddler

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two cars exchanging gunfire led to a crash that hurt a toddler on Monday, police say.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. Multiple people called about two vehicles that were exchanging gunfire while driving in the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE and the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

In the 900 block of Eastern Avenue SE near Prince Street, one of the vehicles crashed with a third vehicle that was not involved, while the other vehicle crashed into a tree nearby, GRPD said.

A toddler in the third vehicle was hurt and brought to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLQGx_0kGgOOOF00
Police at the scene of a crash in the area of Eastern Avenue and Prince Street after a shootout on Jan. 16, 2023.
GRPD said the person in the car that crashed into a tree ran from the scene.

Police have not found anyone who was shot.

No suspects have been taken into custody, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

