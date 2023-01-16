Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Broome County
A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Broome, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until mid-afternoon
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Freezing rain will be impacting travel across Central New York through mid-afternoon. As of late Tuesday morning, there have been reports of several accidents on the New York State Thruway west of Westmoreland. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2:00PM for areas that...
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report
Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland
A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
Utica man facing drug charges following incident at Oneida County Office Building
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a man was found with cocaine at the Oneida County Office Building. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint.
Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?
Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
