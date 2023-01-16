ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herkimer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Snow, sleet & freezing rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until mid-afternoon

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Freezing rain will be impacting travel across Central New York through mid-afternoon. As of late Tuesday morning, there have been reports of several accidents on the New York State Thruway west of Westmoreland. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2:00PM for areas that...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns

Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S

SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
FRANKFORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Icy roads causing car accidents on Thruway, other Central NY roads, 911 callers report

Freezing rain across Central New York is causing numerous minor car accidents this morning, with several reported on the New York State Thruway, according to 911 dispatches. The Onondaga County 911 Center has reported nearly three dozen car accidents on roads, mostly minor, as of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Several were reported as rollovers or vehicles in a ditch. Dispatches include several accidents on the Thruway in the Liverpool area.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Major Fire Burns Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Cortland

A major fire erupted at Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Route 281 in Cortland early Friday morning. Around 3am, the Cortlandville Fire Department responded to the dealership to heavy smoke and flames coming from the auto repair area, located in the rear of the building. The volume of the fire forced firefighters to fight the fire from only the outside of the building.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Crews battle Friday morning fire at Cortland car dealership

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments were called to Cortland car dealership. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called 3 a.m. Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on Route 281. Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

Wait, Can You Really Get High At This Upstate New York Restaurant?

Can you really feel the high, or get high at this Upstate New York restaurant called TokaBocca in Herkimer?. At the beginning of 2023, a new dining option opened in Herkimer. This dining option is truly unique, because it honors a lot of marijuana references. So, lets address the elephant in the room...You catching what we are laying down? Well, let's just ask the question.
HERKIMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy