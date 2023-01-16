ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

WBRE

New Jessup resident gives away dog food

JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward. While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed. “Well, blue […]
JESSUP, PA
Newswatch 16

A new home for Alvernia's Schuylkill County campus

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville. The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Red Cross: Save lives by giving blood

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and support those in need. January marks National Blood Donor Month, and donating blood and platelets is crucial to keep hospitals stocked all season long. "There is no replacement for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at Misericordia

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The daughter of a prominent civil rights activist paid a visit to Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Doctor Ilyasah Shabazz visited Misericordia University near Dallas as part of their week-long MLK celebration. She is one of six daughters of Malcolm X. She shared a message of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Students encouraged to put civics knowledge to the test

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of a spelling bee. But what about a competition centered around American democracy?. "It's testing kids in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade across the county on their civics knowledge and bringing some fun and excitement around civics," said Hilary Crow, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former Danville-area hotel torn down

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

State grants awarded to improve playgrounds

TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
TREMONT, PA
Newswatch 16

If you live in Jessup, here's how you can get some free dog food

JESSUP, Pa. — Borough officials in one Lackawanna County community are giving away free dog food. Pallets of dog food are stacked outside the Jessup borough building. Borough council members announced the freebies in a Facebook post, saying borough residents are welcome to come and get one bag for free during two four-hour periods Friday and Saturday until the food is gone.
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Cat food shortage hurts local animal shelter

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A growing problem on local store shelves, is a shortage of pet food as grocery stores are seeing supply issues with mostly cat food. The shortage has had a costly effect on nearby animal shelters. The pet food shortage has been on and off since 2020 when it began during […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

See bodies donated to science in all their glory

Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Seasonal depression and beating the winter blues

SCRANTON, Pa. — For many people, winter in northeastern and central Pennsylvania can feel like it lasts forever, and that's when the winter blues can set in. Mid-January can be the hardest after the holidays, with bills piling up and the cold forcing people inside. Bill Citino is the...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Kids rescued after bus goes over embankment

DANVILLE, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, a school bus filled with 11 middle schoolers went off an embankment. Residents who saw the bus crash this morning say a combination of bad weather, low visibility, and unfamiliarity with the area could've all played a role in sending that bus off the road and into a creek.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Benefit in Scranton helps man with cancer

SCRANTON, Pa. — A benefit in Scranton helped a man battling lung cancer. "8 Ball for Brent" at Clarky's Billiards on Providence Road included a basket raffle, plus food and drinks. Seventy-five pool players competed against each other, with the benefits going to the owner's brother, Brenton. Owner Kevin...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts house in Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the place on Grow Avenue, or Route 29, in Montrose just after 4 a.m. Flames gutted the home, then spread to nearby houses. John Tyler's sister lives next door. He says the...
MONTROSE, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

