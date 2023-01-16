Read full article on original website
New Jessup resident gives away dog food
JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward. While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed. “Well, blue […]
A new home for Alvernia's Schuylkill County campus
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville. The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in...
Red Cross: Save lives by giving blood
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and support those in need. January marks National Blood Donor Month, and donating blood and platelets is crucial to keep hospitals stocked all season long. "There is no replacement for...
Daughter of Malcolm X speaks at Misericordia
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The daughter of a prominent civil rights activist paid a visit to Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Doctor Ilyasah Shabazz visited Misericordia University near Dallas as part of their week-long MLK celebration. She is one of six daughters of Malcolm X. She shared a message of...
Students encouraged to put civics knowledge to the test
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've heard of a spelling bee. But what about a competition centered around American democracy?. "It's testing kids in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade across the county on their civics knowledge and bringing some fun and excitement around civics," said Hilary Crow, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
State grants awarded to improve playgrounds
TREMONT, Pa. — Jim Scheibly has lived in Tremont all his life and showed Newswatch 16 the playground he used to go to all the time as a kid. Now he works as the borough's road manager. He's 55 years old and says the playground equipment is older than he is.
Adult version of Zimmerman's Orange Drink now on available
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Anyone who grew up in Carbon County can tell you exactly what Zimmerman's Orange Drink's label is and that it usually comes in a carton. But this is the first time you'll be able to crack open the adult version of Orange Drink at Downriver Brewing Co. on Main Street in Stroudsburg.
If you live in Jessup, here's how you can get some free dog food
JESSUP, Pa. — Borough officials in one Lackawanna County community are giving away free dog food. Pallets of dog food are stacked outside the Jessup borough building. Borough council members announced the freebies in a Facebook post, saying borough residents are welcome to come and get one bag for free during two four-hour periods Friday and Saturday until the food is gone.
Cat food shortage hurts local animal shelter
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A growing problem on local store shelves, is a shortage of pet food as grocery stores are seeing supply issues with mostly cat food. The shortage has had a costly effect on nearby animal shelters. The pet food shortage has been on and off since 2020 when it began during […]
See bodies donated to science in all their glory
Body Worlds Rx is a prescription for good health — a dramatic exhibit that offers an extraordinary look at the interior of this constantly changing mass of cells we carry around with us as we stumble through life. And, like many good medicines, it may offer a bitter taste...
Seasonal depression and beating the winter blues
SCRANTON, Pa. — For many people, winter in northeastern and central Pennsylvania can feel like it lasts forever, and that's when the winter blues can set in. Mid-January can be the hardest after the holidays, with bills piling up and the cold forcing people inside. Bill Citino is the...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Kids rescued after bus goes over embankment
DANVILLE, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, a school bus filled with 11 middle schoolers went off an embankment. Residents who saw the bus crash this morning say a combination of bad weather, low visibility, and unfamiliarity with the area could've all played a role in sending that bus off the road and into a creek.
Grocery grab gives three people a chance a free food while benefiting fire company
MOOSIC, Pa. — Food prices in 2022 went up by more than ten percent, and in 2023 they aren't coming down. That's why Greenwood Hose Company and ShopRite in Moosic teamed up to save three lucky people from breaking the bank on grocery bills. "It's great for us and...
Benefit in Scranton helps man with cancer
SCRANTON, Pa. — A benefit in Scranton helped a man battling lung cancer. "8 Ball for Brent" at Clarky's Billiards on Providence Road included a basket raffle, plus food and drinks. Seventy-five pool players competed against each other, with the benefits going to the owner's brother, Brenton. Owner Kevin...
Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
Food bank hosts day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It takes a village of volunteers to pack thousands of boxes at the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. Every role on the assembly line is important. "I'm opening the boxes, supplying all the girls and guys what they aren't, taking the...
Area pediatricians weigh in on new guidelines to treat childhood obesity
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Weight-loss medications and surgery are now recommended treatment options for teenagers struggling with severe obesity. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new guidelines this month. To parents of kids struggling with weight, these new treatment recommendations may sound extreme. But pediatricians Newswatch 16 talked to...
Fire guts house in Montrose
MONTROSE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the place on Grow Avenue, or Route 29, in Montrose just after 4 a.m. Flames gutted the home, then spread to nearby houses. John Tyler's sister lives next door. He says the...
