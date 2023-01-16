Read full article on original website
Food distribution event taking place Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled this Saturday in Rock Springs. The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until...
Another successful year for the Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards returned to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Jan. 14, 2023. Saturday night was a hit and there was a lot of positive activity happening. All those that attended enjoyed the wine and beer tasting provided by many local and regional vendors.
Ray L. Ferber Jr. (February 7, 1955 – January 19, 2023)
Ray L. Ferber Jr., 67, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Ferber fought a courageous battle since May of 2022. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.
Green River, Rock Springs athletic teams competing today
Green River at Evanston (Girls and Boys) In the latest WyoPreps.com high school basketball rankings, the Rock Springs boys are #9 in the 4A poll, with the Lyman boys being #5 in the 3A poll. In the girl’s basketball rankings, Mountain is #3, and Lyman is #5 in the 3A ratings.
Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation announced at GR City Council meeting
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River City Council presented the Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation to Michael Boren, Assistant Director of Life Skills of Wyoming Tuesday night. The Jackalope Jump event will be held at PJ Wataha Complex in Rock Springs (Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr.) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the jump begins at 12 p.m.
Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)
Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Munroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.
MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
WWCC Chili Cook-Off submissions due by Jan. 27
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) will host its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, February 4 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Western is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili-making skills for the annual event. Both red and green chili are accepted for the competition. Those wishing to participate should submit their registration form by Friday, January 27 to Western.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 19 – January 20, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Maggie Smith signs letter of intent for wrestling
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, Rock Springs High School student Maggie Smith signed her letter of intent with Colorado Mesa University in Colorado. She will continue to wrestle with them in the 170-190 lbs upper-weight division. Smith will be the first girl to sign from Rock Springs High School for wrestling.
Denis Dean Carlson (March 18, 1945 – January 15, 2023)
Denis “Deny” Dean Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 20, 2023
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a southwest wind of 8 to 18 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind...
Valentine’s Day Specials at Stellar Coffee
Stellar Coffee and Ice Cream Shop would like to announce that their tasty treats for Valentine’s Day are now available for pre-order!. Cheesecake cups are $7.00 each, and cake pops are only $2.50 each. Order yours early for Valentine’s Day to beat the rush. If freeze-dried fruit or...
