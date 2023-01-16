ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

wyo4news.com

MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Key Roles Filled for WDH Healthcare Financing Division

WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the selection of candidates to fill two key leadership positions with the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Longtime employee Jan...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

YWCA Bowls of Caring starts tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA Bowls of Caring is coming back to Sweetwater County. If you are looking for something creative to do with family and friends, head on over to one of the open painting parties between now and April 1. The first Bowls of Caring event is tomorrow, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be at the White Mountain Mall in the Center Court by Riddles Jewelers.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)

Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Munroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.
GREEN RIVER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
WYOMING STATE
mtpr.org

Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending

The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
MONTANA STATE
wyo4news.com

Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation announced at GR City Council meeting

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River City Council presented the Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation to Michael Boren, Assistant Director of Life Skills of Wyoming Tuesday night. The Jackalope Jump event will be held at PJ Wataha Complex in Rock Springs (Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr.) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the jump begins at 12 p.m.
GREEN RIVER, WY
buckrail.com

Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming

The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

County Commission Shuts Down Resolution Condemning Coyote Hunting Contests

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission unanimously opposed a resolution during its meeting Tuesday that would have condemned coyote hunting contests in Sweetwater County. Madhu Anderson, Founder of the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group, presented the Commission with a resolution “opposing the indiscriminate killing of wildlife in the form...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Resident Proposes Plastic Bag Ban in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Lifelong Green River resident Patricia Seyersdahl proposed a single use plastic bag ban in Green River during the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night. Seyersdahl said she is aware this idea will not go over well with all residents, but she feels it is important....
GREEN RIVER, WY
Laramie Live

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
capcity.news

Greenvolt Power buys 50% of the Goshen Solar Project in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Greenvolt Power, through the company Greenvolt Power Renewables LLC,. created a joint venture with Cowboy Energy to bring clean energy to Wyoming. This joint venture will bring clean energy to the southeastern area of the state. Greenvolt Power has purchased 50% stake in the Goshen Solar Project from Cowboy Energy. Together, both companies will be responsible for the 163-megawatt solar park currently under development that will occupy an area of around 1,200 acres.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Food distribution event taking place Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled this Saturday in Rock Springs. The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

