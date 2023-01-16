Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wyo4news.com
MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
capcity.news
Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
wyo4news.com
Key Roles Filled for WDH Healthcare Financing Division
WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is announcing the selection of candidates to fill two key leadership positions with the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Longtime employee Jan...
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wyo4news.com
YWCA Bowls of Caring starts tomorrow
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — YWCA Bowls of Caring is coming back to Sweetwater County. If you are looking for something creative to do with family and friends, head on over to one of the open painting parties between now and April 1. The first Bowls of Caring event is tomorrow, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be at the White Mountain Mall in the Center Court by Riddles Jewelers.
wyo4news.com
Reda Mae Warren (April 13, 1938 – December 25, 2022)
Reda Mae Warren, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, in Columbia University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Mrs. Warren died following a lengthy illness. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Living Hope Baptist Church, 295 Munroe Avenue, Green River, Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
House Committee Passes Medicaid Expansion, But Not For Gender Surgeries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has cleared its first hurdle. The House Revenue Committee passed House Bill 80 on Thursday. It’s the ninth bill in recent years Wyoming lawmakers have considered to expand Medicaid. The other eight attempts failed.
mtpr.org
Montana's emergency rental assistance program is ending
The Montana Emergency Rental Assistance program is coming to an end. The Department of Commerce says that they will stop accepting new applications after Jan. 20th due to diminishing federal funding. The program was created as part of federal relief programs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide...
wyo4news.com
Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation announced at GR City Council meeting
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River City Council presented the Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation to Michael Boren, Assistant Director of Life Skills of Wyoming Tuesday night. The Jackalope Jump event will be held at PJ Wataha Complex in Rock Springs (Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr.) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the jump begins at 12 p.m.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Community Colleges Can’t Ask For Inflation Fund Adjustment After Bill Fails
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed law that would have allowed the Wyoming Community College Commission to ask the state for more money to cover inflation spikes failed Wednesday in a legislative committee meeting. Senate File 46 would have allowed the commission to ask for...
buckrail.com
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming
The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
sweetwaternow.com
County Commission Shuts Down Resolution Condemning Coyote Hunting Contests
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission unanimously opposed a resolution during its meeting Tuesday that would have condemned coyote hunting contests in Sweetwater County. Madhu Anderson, Founder of the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group, presented the Commission with a resolution “opposing the indiscriminate killing of wildlife in the form...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the “Life is a Human Right Act” is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state’s abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com
House Divided On Authority To Assess Private Wind And Solar Farms: State Or Counties
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a lively discussion, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the first reading of a bill that will have the state resume property tax assessments of wind and solar farms not regulated by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. For the past...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
sweetwaternow.com
Resident Proposes Plastic Bag Ban in Green River
GREEN RIVER — Lifelong Green River resident Patricia Seyersdahl proposed a single use plastic bag ban in Green River during the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night. Seyersdahl said she is aware this idea will not go over well with all residents, but she feels it is important....
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
capcity.news
Greenvolt Power buys 50% of the Goshen Solar Project in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Greenvolt Power, through the company Greenvolt Power Renewables LLC,. created a joint venture with Cowboy Energy to bring clean energy to Wyoming. This joint venture will bring clean energy to the southeastern area of the state. Greenvolt Power has purchased 50% stake in the Goshen Solar Project from Cowboy Energy. Together, both companies will be responsible for the 163-megawatt solar park currently under development that will occupy an area of around 1,200 acres.
wyo4news.com
Food distribution event taking place Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled this Saturday in Rock Springs. The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until...
Comments / 0