Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County parks and rec authority now hiring for 2023

By Danielle Sandler
 4 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now
accepting applications for 2023.

Several positions are now available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. There are many options available such as Full time-permanent, Full time, which is subject to furlough, seasonal, part time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends.

The Starting rate is $8.75 and pay can be increased based on position, experience, and required certifications.

Interested applicants and returning employees can submit an application.

To download an applications, go to raleighcountyparks.org/jobs . Paper applications are available by request through the office at 304-934-5323. Completed applications should be sent to lakestephenswv@gmail.com or 116 N. Heber Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

